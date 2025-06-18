© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

A Capitol Fourth

A Capitol Fourth (2025)

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 1hr 27m 21s

A Capitol Fourth celebrates our nation’s 249th birthday with a live broadcast from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol - honoring our freedoms and independence, and those who defend them. Airs Friday, July 4, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Aired: 07/03/25 | Expires: 07/18/25
A Capitol Fourth is sponsored by The Boeing Company and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Watch 0:30
A Capitol Fourth
2025 A Capitol Fourth Preview
Join host Alfonso Ribeiro for A Capitol Fourth on Friday, July 4 at 8/7c on PBS.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 2:27
A Capitol Fourth
Fantasia Performs "The Star-Spangled Banner"
Grammy-winning artist Fantasia performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” on 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 2:27
Watch 2:49
A Capitol Fourth
Alfonso Ribeiro Performs with Britt Stewart
Opening 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth" is host Alfonso Ribeiro with “Dancing on the Ceiling”!
Clip: S2024 | 2:49
Watch 2:17
A Capitol Fourth
Smokey Robinson Performs “Tears of a Clown”
Smokey Robinson performs “Tears of a Clown” at the U.S. Capitol for the 2024 "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 2:17
Watch 2:10
A Capitol Fourth
Smokey Robinson Performs “I Second That Emotion”
Smokey Robinson performs the Motown hit, “I Second That Emotion” on 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 2:10
Watch 4:02
A Capitol Fourth
Smokey Robinson Performs “Tracks of My Tears”
Enjoy “Tracks of My Tears,” performed by Smokey Robinson at 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 4:02
Watch 3:37
A Capitol Fourth
Smokey Robinson Performs “Get Ready/My Girl” Medley
Smokey Robinson performs “Get Ready/My Girl” medley on PBS’s 2024 A" Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 3:37
Watch 4:42
A Capitol Fourth
Fitz & Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums Perform “Sway” & “HandClap”
Fitz & Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums sing “Sway” and “HandClap” at 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 4:42
Watch 2:43
A Capitol Fourth
Darren Criss Performs “I’m So Excited”
Darren Criss gets the crowd on their feet with “I’m So Excited” on 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
Clip: S2024 | 2:43
Watch 2:34
A Capitol Fourth
The Cast of A Capitol Fourth 2024 Performs “God Bless America”
The cast of 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth" performs the patriotic anthem “God Bless America.”
Clip: S2024 | 2:34
Watch 1:27:20
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2024)
Watch the 2024 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:27:20
Watch 1:26:14
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2023)
Watch the 2023 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:26:14
Watch 1:29:31
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2022)
Watch the 2022 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 1:29:31
Watch 1:27:33
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2021)
Watch the 2021 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:27:33
Watch 1:28:46
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2020)
Watch the 2020 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:28:46
Watch 1:27:32
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2019)
Watch the 2019 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 1:27:32
Watch 1:28:40
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2018)
Watch the 2018 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 1:28:40
Watch 1:27:03
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2017)
Watch the 2017 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 1:27:03
Watch 1:28:46
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2016)
Watch the 2016 edition of A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 1:28:46