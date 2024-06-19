A Capitol Fourth (2024)

Alfonso Ribeiro hosts the 2024 A Capitol Fourth, with performances by Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Darren Criss, Sheila E., Fitz and Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums, Chloe Flower, Sister Sledge Ft. Sledgendary, Loren Allred, Britt Stewart, Shawn Johnson East, and featuring Maestro Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra. Thursday, July 4, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.