A Capitol Fourth

A Capitol Fourth (2023)

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 1hr 28m 24s

Alfonso Ribeiro hosts the 2023 A Capitol Fourth, with performances by Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Maddie & Tae, Charles Esten, Renée Fleming, Adrienne Warren, with Elmo and Cookie Monster from Sesame Street and the Northwell Nurse Choir, and featuring Maestro Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony. Sunday, July 4, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Aired: 07/03/23 | Expires: 07/18/23
A Capitol Fourth is sponsored by The Boeing Company, the American Hospital Association and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 1:33
A Capitol Fourth
Alfonso Ribeiro Hosts A Capitol Fourth 2023!
Hear what it means to Alfonso Ribeiro to host the 43rd annual A Capitol Fourth.
Preview: S2023 | 1:33
Watch 0:30
A Capitol Fourth
2023 A Capitol Fourth Preview
Join host Alfonso Ribeiro for A Capitol Fourth on Tuesday, July 4 at 8/7c on PBS.
Preview: S2023 | 0:30
Watch 3:05
A Capitol Fourth
Jake Owen Performs "American Country Love Song"
Jake Owen performs “American Country Love Song” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 3:05
Watch 2:34
A Capitol Fourth
Darren Criss Performs "All You Need Is Love"
Darren Criss performs “All You Need Is Love” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 2:34
Watch 2:20
A Capitol Fourth
Mickey Guyton Performs the National Anthem
Mickey Guyton performs the National Anthem at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 2:20
Watch 2:33
A Capitol Fourth
The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" Fireworks Medley
The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" performs a patriotic medley.
Clip: S2022 | 2:33
Watch 3:13
A Capitol Fourth
Andy Grammer Performs "Joy"
Andy Grammer performs “Joy” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 3:13
Watch 3:03
A Capitol Fourth
Jake Owen Performs "Down to the Honkytonk"
Jake Owen performs “Down to the Honkytonk” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2022 | 3:03
Watch 2:53
A Capitol Fourth
Finale Cast Performance of "America the Beautiful"
The cast of the 2022 A Capitol Fourth performs "America the Beautiful."
Clip: S2022 | 2:53
Watch 3:33
A Capitol Fourth
Chita Rivera Intros the NSO "America" from West Side Story
Chita Rivera introduces the National Symphony Orchestra, performing "America."
Clip: S2022 | 3:33
All
  • All
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2022
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2021
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2020
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2019
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2018
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2017
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2016
Watch 1:29:31
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2022)
Watch the 2022 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 1:29:31
Watch 1:27:33
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2021)
Watch the 2021 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:27:33
Watch 1:28:46
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2020)
Watch the 2020 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:28:46
Watch 1:27:32
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2019)
Watch the 2019 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 1:27:32
Watch 1:28:40
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2018)
Watch the 2018 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 1:28:40
Watch 1:27:03
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2017)
Watch the 2017 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 1:27:03
Watch 1:28:46
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2016)
Watch the 2016 edition of A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 1:28:46