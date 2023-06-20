A Capitol Fourth (2023)

Alfonso Ribeiro hosts the 2023 A Capitol Fourth, with performances by Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Maddie & Tae, Charles Esten, Renée Fleming, Adrienne Warren, with Elmo and Cookie Monster from Sesame Street and the Northwell Nurse Choir, and featuring Maestro Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony. Sunday, July 4, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.