A Capitol Fourth (2023)

Hear what it means to Alfonso Ribeiro to host the 43rd annual A Capitol Fourth.
Join host Alfonso Ribeiro for A Capitol Fourth on Tuesday, July 4 at 8/7c on PBS.
Jake Owen performs “American Country Love Song” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Darren Criss performs “All You Need Is Love” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Mickey Guyton performs the National Anthem at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" performs a patriotic medley.
Andy Grammer performs “Joy” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
Jake Owen performs “Down to the Honkytonk” at the 2022 A Capitol Fourth.
The cast of the 2022 A Capitol Fourth performs "America the Beautiful."
Chita Rivera introduces the National Symphony Orchestra, performing "America."
A Capitol Fourth Season 2022
A Capitol Fourth Season 2021
A Capitol Fourth Season 2020
A Capitol Fourth Season 2019
A Capitol Fourth Season 2018
A Capitol Fourth Season 2017
A Capitol Fourth Season 2016
Watch the 2022 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2021 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2020 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2019 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2018 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2017 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2016 edition of A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.