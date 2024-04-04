© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

"Home Again" in Massillon Museum and Cleveland murals

Season 26 Episode 19 | 26m 46s

Literature inspires art with a special exhibit at the Massillon Museum. Plus, a mural project in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood warms the hearts of its community.

Aired: 04/03/24
World premiere at the Cleveland Museum of Art
Hear music inspired by an iconic image from the Cleveland Museum of Art's collection.
Episode: S26 E18 | 26:46
Outside Circle Theater and Les Délices
Go behind the scenes of the new Outside Circle Theater company in Lorain.
Episode: S26 E17 | 26:46
Audra Skuodas' legacy and JazzNEO debut
Learn about the legacy of Oberlin artist Audra Skuodas.
Episode: S26 E15 | 26:46
GroundWorks DanceTheater
Celebrate 25 years of GroundWorks Dance Theater with David Shimotakahara.
Episode: S26 E14 | 26:46
Ice sculpting and the Cleveland Chorale
Meet an ice sculptor who creates with a chainsaw and listen for the Cleveland Chorale.
Episode: S26 E13 | 26:46
New play at Karamu House
"The Breakfast at the Bookstore" opens at Karamu House.
Episode: S26 E12 | 26:46
Alex Bevan's music and Silo Arts
A mainstay in the local folk music scene reflects on a 50 year career.
Episode: S26 E11 | 26:46
Political collectors in Canton
History buffs gather in Canton to showcase their vast collections of political items.
Episode: S26 E10 | 26:46
Making Stained Glass and Alisa Weilerstein
Stained glass is Lynne Provance's passion; now she teaches it to others.
Episode: S26 E8 | 26:46
Artistic teens: Black Beanz Akron and Ava Preston
The Black Beanz dancers get in step and Ava Preston shows off her pitch-perfect vocals.
Episode: S26 E6 | 26:46
