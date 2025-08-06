© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Applause

C-Level and Theda Bara

Season 27 Episode 32 | 26m 46s

Meet a band of musical brothers who raise the bar as the group C-Level. Plus, learn the long-forgotten story of Cincinnati's silent movie vixen Theda Bara.

Aired: 08/05/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
Applause
Medina's Northern Ohio Railway Museum
All aboard the "Applause" express, as we visit the Northern Ohio Railway Museum in Medina County.
Episode: S27 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Ohio Scottish Games and Apollo's Fire
It's a bonnie time in Berea at the annual Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival.
Episode: S27 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Indigenous artist Beth Bush
Indigenous artist Beth Bush keeps a lost art alive with pride and porcupine quills.
Episode: S27 E29 | 26:46
Watch 6:38
Applause
Stand up in the Land: Elijah Nevels
Meet Elijah Nevels, a young up-and-coming stand-up comedian taking over the Cleveland comedy scene.
Special: 6:38
Watch 7:35
Applause
Stand up in the Land: Ramon Rivas
Meet Ramon Rivas, a comedian from Cleveland who mentors other stand-up acts.
Special: 7:35
Watch 6:40
Applause
Stand up in the Land: Stephanie Ginese
Meet Stephanie Ginese, a comedian who is bending the rules and conventions of stand-up comedy.
Special: 6:40
Watch 26:46
Applause
Pass the Aux with Chip Tha Ripper
Cleveland rapper Chip Tha Ripper gives back to his hometown with the open mic series Pass the Aux.
Episode: S27 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Video Game Symphony plays gamer favorites
Northeast Ohio's Video Game Symphony performs gamer favorites in symphonic form.
Episode: S27 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Country Honk and Don MacRostie
Cleveland's Country Honk performs music from its debut album, "Bad Decision."
Episode: S27 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Takashi Murakami at the Cleveland Museum of Art
Takashi Murakami takes over the Cleveland Museum of Art with his new exhibition.
Episode: S27 E25 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Applause Season 27
  • Applause Season 26
  • Applause Season 25
  • Applause Season 24
  • Applause Season 23
  • Applause Season 22
  • Applause Season 19
  • Applause Season 18
  • Applause Season 17
  • Applause Season 16
  • Applause Season 15
