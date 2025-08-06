C-Level and Theda Bara

Extras
All aboard the "Applause" express, as we visit the Northern Ohio Railway Museum in Medina County.
It's a bonnie time in Berea at the annual Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival.
Indigenous artist Beth Bush keeps a lost art alive with pride and porcupine quills.
Meet Elijah Nevels, a young up-and-coming stand-up comedian taking over the Cleveland comedy scene.
Meet Ramon Rivas, a comedian from Cleveland who mentors other stand-up acts.
Meet Stephanie Ginese, a comedian who is bending the rules and conventions of stand-up comedy.
Cleveland rapper Chip Tha Ripper gives back to his hometown with the open mic series Pass the Aux.
Northeast Ohio's Video Game Symphony performs gamer favorites in symphonic form.
Cleveland's Country Honk performs music from its debut album, "Bad Decision."
Takashi Murakami takes over the Cleveland Museum of Art with his new exhibition.
A husband and wife open their home for artists to discover and create.
Get behind the wheels of Mary Verdi-Fletcher who's rolling into her 45th season with Dancing Wheels.
Collectors from across the Buckeye State are united by a love of buttons.