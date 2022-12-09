© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Applause July 29, 2022: Curated Storefront, Paper Girls

Season 24 Episode 35 | 26m 46s

The Akron organization Curated Storefront reactivates empty buildings with art exhibitions around downtown. See what it's bringing to Quaker Square as part of the FRONT Triennial. Then, take a look at the history behind Rookwood Pottery in Cincinnati. Plus, a sci-fi TV series set in Cleveland hits Amazon Prime.

Aired: 07/28/22
Applause July 29, 2022: Curated Storefront, Paper Girls
Applause December 9, 2022: Warhol's "10 Portraits of Jews"
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause December 9, 2022: Warhol's "10 Portraits of Jews"
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood welcomes a suite of 10 prints by Andy Warhol.
Episode: S25 E8 | 26:46
Applause November 18, 2022: Crooked River Circus
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 18, 2022: Crooked River Circus
Join Crooked River Circus performers as they rehearse for their upcoming holiday show.
Episode: S25 E7 | 26:46
Applause November 11, 2022: Amber D. Kempthorn
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 11, 2022: Amber D. Kempthorn
Artist Amber D. Kempthorn's animated her drawings debut with Akron Symphony Orchestra.
Episode: S25 E6 | 26:46
Applause November 4, 2022: 1969 John Morrell Mural
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause November 4, 2022: 1969 John Morrell Mural
A Downtown Cleveland mural painted in 1969 is renewed with fresh paint.
Episode: S25 E5 | 26:46
Applause October 28, 2022: MetroHealth Art Collection
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause October 28, 2022: MetroHealth Art Collection
We take a walk through the extensive art collection within MetroHealth's new hospital.
Episode: S25 E4 | 26:46
Applause October 21, 2022: Rick Steves Art of Europe
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause October 21, 2022: Rick Steves Art of Europe
PBS travel host Rick Steves discusses his new series "Art of Europe."
Episode: S25 E3 | 26:46
Applause October 14, 2022: Raymond Towler, Street Craftery
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause October 14, 2022: Raymond Towler, Street Craftery
Raymond Towler, wrongfully imprisoned for 29 years, shares how art helped him survive.
Episode: S25 E2 | 26:46
Applause October 7, 2022: John W. Carlson, Inlet Dance
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause October 7, 2022: John W. Carlson, Inlet Dance
The late Cleveland painter John W. Carlson is remembered with a retrospective exhibition.
Episode: S25 E1 | 26:46
Applause September 23, 2022: Beer Can Art, Hough Bakery
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause September 23, 2022: Beer Can Art, Hough Bakery
Meet the artists behind the labels of beer cans from three local craft breweries.
Episode: S24 E41 | 26:46
Applause September 16, 2022: AWBA Preview
Watch 26:45
Applause
Applause September 16, 2022: AWBA Preview
Get introduced to the winners of this year's Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards.
Episode: S24 E40 | 26:45
