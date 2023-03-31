© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Applause

Applause April 7, 2023: Silo Art Studio

Season 25 Episode 20 | 26m 46s

An artist collective in Canton provides a safe space for creative expression. Plus, enter an exhibit of decorated eggs which celebrates Ukrainian traditions in Tremont. And, dive into Debussy's "La mer," with the Cleveland Orchestra, joined by an old friend at the podium

Aired: 04/04/23
Applause April 7, 2023: Silo Art Studio
Extras
Applause March 31, 2023: LatinUs Theater
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 31, 2023: LatinUs Theater
Cleveland's LatinUs Theater is Ohio's first all-hispanic/latino theater company.
Episode: S25 E19 | 26:46
Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon
Danielle N. Dixon finds inspiration from sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler.
Episode: S25 E18 | 26:46
Applause March 3, 2023: National Center for Choreography
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 3, 2023: National Center for Choreography
We step inside a dance class at the National Center for Choreography in Akron.
Episode: S25 E17 | 26:46
Applause February 24, 2023: "Our Voices Matter" Student Art
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 24, 2023: "Our Voices Matter" Student Art
Students are making their voices heard through an exhibition at Akron's Summit Artspace.
Episode: S25 E16 | 26:46
Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali
Iraqi American painter Kubra Alhilali transitions from hardship to hope in Cleveland.
Episode: S25 E15 | 26:46
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Satellite images of earth are transformed into colorful quilts in Ashtabula County.
Episode: S25 E14 | 26:46
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Get uncomfortable with sitting as we explore a new exhibit of modern art in Oberlin.
Episode: S25 E13 | 26:46
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
"A Quiet Greatness" is a new book highlighting the automobiles of Japan.
Episode: S25 E12 | 26:46
Applause January 20, 2023: Artist Derek Walker
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 20, 2023: Artist Derek Walker
Cleveland Institute of Art student Derek Walker shares the meaning behind his paintings.
Episode: S25 E11 | 26:46
Applause January 13, 2023: Model Railroad Museum
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 13, 2023: Model Railroad Museum
The Corner Field Model Railroad Museum delights visitors from near and far.
Episode: S25 E10 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Applause Season 25
  • Applause Season 24
  • Applause Season 23
  • Applause Season 22
  • Applause Season 19
  • Applause Season 18
  • Applause Season 17
  • Applause Season 16
  • Applause Season 15
Applause March 31, 2023: LatinUs Theater
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 31, 2023: LatinUs Theater
Cleveland's LatinUs Theater is Ohio's first all-hispanic/latino theater company.
Episode: S25 E19 | 26:46
Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 17, 2023: Artist & Poet Danielle N. Dixon
Danielle N. Dixon finds inspiration from sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler.
Episode: S25 E18 | 26:46
Applause March 3, 2023: National Center for Choreography
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause March 3, 2023: National Center for Choreography
We step inside a dance class at the National Center for Choreography in Akron.
Episode: S25 E17 | 26:46
Applause February 24, 2023: "Our Voices Matter" Student Art
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 24, 2023: "Our Voices Matter" Student Art
Students are making their voices heard through an exhibition at Akron's Summit Artspace.
Episode: S25 E16 | 26:46
Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 17, 2023: Painter Kubra Alhilali
Iraqi American painter Kubra Alhilali transitions from hardship to hope in Cleveland.
Episode: S25 E15 | 26:46
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 10, 2023: Conneaut Quilter Deb Berkebile
Satellite images of earth are transformed into colorful quilts in Ashtabula County.
Episode: S25 E14 | 26:46
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause February 3, 2023: "Like a Good Armchair" Exhibit
Get uncomfortable with sitting as we explore a new exhibit of modern art in Oberlin.
Episode: S25 E13 | 26:46
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 27, 2023: New Book on Japan's Automobiles
"A Quiet Greatness" is a new book highlighting the automobiles of Japan.
Episode: S25 E12 | 26:46
Applause January 20, 2023: Artist Derek Walker
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 20, 2023: Artist Derek Walker
Cleveland Institute of Art student Derek Walker shares the meaning behind his paintings.
Episode: S25 E11 | 26:46
Applause January 13, 2023: Model Railroad Museum
Watch 26:46
Applause
Applause January 13, 2023: Model Railroad Museum
The Corner Field Model Railroad Museum delights visitors from near and far.
Episode: S25 E10 | 26:46