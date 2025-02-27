© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

'Artists Run the Streets' at Cleveland City Hall

Season 27 Episode 16 | 26m 46s

Cleveland artists are in the spotlight at an exhibit inside city hall, and Les Délices makes the most of an opera by Mozart.

Aired: 02/26/25
Applause
Cleveland Heights artist Lauren Pearce and Tri-C JazzFest
Cleveland Heights artist Lauren Pearce weaves her life into her art, one strip of paper at a time.
Episode: S27 E15 | 26:46
Applause
Art Across Ohio: Djapo Cultural Arts Institute
Djapo Cultural Arts Institute in Cleveland creates new choreography.
Special: 8:35
Applause
Art Across Ohio: Bowling Green State University Theatre
Kelly Mangan takes us behind the scenes of BGSU Theatre department.
Special: 5:44
Applause
Art Across Ohio: Urban Arts Space exhibition
Two artists in Columbus curate a show at the Ohio State University's Urban Arts Space
Special: 6:47
Applause
Art Across Ohio: STEM Guitar Lab
The STEM Guitar Lab shows students and teachers alike the technology used to build electric guitars.
Special: 8:02
Applause
Barbershop quartets and the Transiteers
A bevy of barbershop quartets from Northeast Ohio gather to share their passion.
Episode: S27 E14 | 26:46
Applause
New Philadelphia guitar school and the Cleveland Orchestra
A guitar class is all the rage at a Tuscarawas County school.
Episode: S27 E13 | 26:46
Applause
Ashley Sullivan’s cityscapes celebrate Cleveland skyline
Grafton-raised artist Ashley Sullivan falls hard for Cleveland's skyline.
Episode: S27 E12 | 26:46
Applause
Cleveland's Windsong and Stix at Tri-C JazzFest
The voices of Cleveland's feminist chorus, Windsong, join together for a cause.
Episode: S27 E11 | 26:46
Applause
Guitar maker Freddy Hill and Judaic artist Nancy Schwartz-Katz
Freddy Hill carves out a new career in Lakewood, making the switch from furniture to guitars.
Episode: S27 E10 | 26:46
