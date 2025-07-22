July 23, 2025

Extras
U.S. Army veteran Sae Joon Park self-deported under threat of removal from ICE. He tells his story.
Kevin De Liban discusses the impact Pres. Trump's Big Beautiful Bill will have on Medicaid.
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak
Jennifer Senior discusses why Americans can't sleep.
NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya discusses the challenges facing the agency.
Lizzie Wade discusses her new book "Apocalypse."
Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) discusses how federal policy is impacting Maryland.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak
John Sawers; Jason Furman; Gillian Tett; Wes Moore
Jeremy Diamond; Dareen Khalifa; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Khalid Mustafa Medani; Lawrence Summers
Ivo Daalder; David Shimer; Zahra Nader; Sam Tanenhaus
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Bernie Sanders; Farnaz Fassihi; Jeff Bieber
James Elder; Galia David; Tamir Hayman; Andy Beshear