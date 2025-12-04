© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

December 5, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8048 | 55m 28s

Former NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe Rupert Smith discusses elusive peace in Ukraine. Photographer Annie Leibovitz reflects on some of her most iconic captures. Reporter Will Sommer unpacks the fracturing of the MAGA movement over the Epstein files.

Aired: 12/04/25
Extras
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
From Marjorie Taylor Greene to Epstein: The Fracturing of MAGA Movement
Reporter Will Sommer unpacks rifts in the MAGA movement over the Epstein files.
Clip: S2025 E8048 | 17:51
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2025
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: S2025 E8047 | 55:48
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
Why Peace Remains Out of Reach in Ukraine
Joshua Yaffa discusses the war in Ukraine.
Clip: S2025 E8047 | 18:11
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2025
Julianne Smith; Ehud Olmert; Sen. Bill Cassidy
Episode: S2025 E8046 | 55:45
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Sen. Cassidy Has a Plan to Lower Healthcare Costs. Can It Work?
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) discusses his proposal to lower healthcare premiums.
Clip: S2025 E8046 | 18:01
Watch 18:43
Amanpour and Company
New Doc Captures the Untouched Bedrooms of School Shooting Victims
Bryan Muehlberger and Steve Hartman discuss the documentary "All the Empty Rooms."
Clip: S2025 E8045 | 18:43
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2025
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Episode: S2025 E8045 | 55:51
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Why Is American Student Achievement Down? (It’s Not Trump or the Pandemic)
Writer Andrew Rice discusses the steep decline in U.S. student achievement.
Clip: S2025 E8044 | 17:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: S2025 E8044 | 55:50
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
Country Star Kenny Chesney On His Music and New Memoir
Kenny Chesney discusses his new book "Heart Life Music."
Clip: S2025 E8041 | 17:59
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2025
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: S2025 E8047 | 55:48
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2025
Julianne Smith; Ehud Olmert; Sen. Bill Cassidy
Episode: S2025 E8046 | 55:45
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2025
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Episode: S2025 E8045 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: S2025 E8044 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8042 | 55:43
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Episode: S2025 E8041 | 55:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg
Episode: S2025 E8040 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E8043 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2025
Matthew Chance; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Nabih Bulos; Jimmy Chin; Lynsey Addario
Episode: S2025 E8039 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2025
Carl Bildt; Christopher Hill; Tilda Swinton; Joon Lee
Episode: S2025 E8038 | 55:50