© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

December 2, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8045 | 55m 51s

The Wall Street Journal's Yaroslav Trofimov discusses Steve Witkoff's meeting with President Putin. Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov releases the third volume of his war diary. Steve Hartman discusses his project, photographing the rooms of children killed in school shootings. Father of a victim, Bryan Muehlberger, also joins. Iranian Women's Rights Activist Mahnaz Afkhami looks back on her work.

Aired: 12/01/25
Extras
Watch 18:43
Amanpour and Company
New Doc Captures the Untouched Bedrooms of School Shooting Victims
Bryan Muehlberger and Steve Hartman discuss the documentary "All the Empty Rooms."
Clip: S2025 E8045 | 18:43
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Why Is American Student Achievement Down? (It’s Not Trump or the Pandemic)
Writer Andrew Rice discusses the steep decline in U.S. student achievement.
Clip: S2025 E8044 | 17:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: S2025 E8044 | 55:50
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Episode: S2025 E8041 | 55:39
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
Country Star Kenny Chesney On His Music and New Memoir
Kenny Chesney discusses his new book "Heart Life Music."
Clip: S2025 E8041 | 17:59
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg
Episode: S2025 E8040 | 55:50
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
Drug Historian Challenges Trump’s War on Fentanyl
David Herzberg discusses why he believes Trump's approach to curbing illicit drug supply is flawed.
Clip: S2025 E8040 | 18:24
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E8043 | 55:45
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
Turning the Lens on War Photographer Lynsey Addario in New Doc “Love + War”
Lynsey Addario and Jimmy Chin discuss their new documentary "Love + War."
Clip: S2025 E8039 | 18:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2025
Matthew Chance; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Nabih Bulos; Jimmy Chin; Lynsey Addario
Episode: S2025 E8039 | 55:50
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: S2025 E8044 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8042 | 55:43
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Episode: S2025 E8041 | 55:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg
Episode: S2025 E8040 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E8043 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2025
Matthew Chance; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Nabih Bulos; Jimmy Chin; Lynsey Addario
Episode: S2025 E8039 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2025
Carl Bildt; Christopher Hill; Tilda Swinton; Joon Lee
Episode: S2025 E8038 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2025
Nic Robertson; Noam Shuster-Eliassi; Jelani Cobb
Episode: S2025 E8037 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2025
Ronald Lamola; Fred Pleitgen; Rev. Alex Santora; Elizabeth Kolbert
Episode: S2025 E8036 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2025
Bernard Haykel; Steffano Pozzebon; Juan Gonzalez; Geeta Gandbhir; Pamela Dias
Episode: S2025 E8035 | 55:50