November 28, 2025

Sports journalist Joon Lee discusses the impact of a wave of betting scandals in U.S. sports.
Carl Bildt; Christopher Hill; Tilda Swinton; Joon Lee
Nic Robertson; Noam Shuster-Eliassi; Jelani Cobb
Jelani Cobb discusses his book " Three or More Is a Riot."
Ronald Lamola; Fred Pleitgen; Rev. Alex Santora; Elizabeth Kolbert
Puliter Prize winner Elizabeth Kolbert discusses her new book "Life on a Little-Known Planet."
Bernard Haykel; Steffano Pozzebon; Juan Gonzalez; Geeta Gandbhir; Pamela Dias
Geeta Gandbhir and Pamela Dias discuss the new documentary "The Perfect Neighbor."
Tom Fletcher; Stephen Collinson; Sarah McLachlan; Tom Freston
MTV co-founder Tom Freston discusses the birth of the network and his new memoir "Unplugged."
