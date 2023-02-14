© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 15, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5164 | 55m 38s

Freed Nicaraguan political prisoners Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro join the show. Few people know Alexey Navalny better than Maria Pevchikh, who has worked with him for a decade and was with him in Siberia when he was poisoned. She joins the show. Democrat Derek Kilmer and Republican William Timmons explain how they tried to fix Congress.

Aired: 02/14/23
February 15, 2023
How the Bipartisan Committee to Fix Congress Got Things Done
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
How the Bipartisan Committee to Fix Congress Got Things Done
Democrat Derek Kilmer and Republican William Timmons join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5164 | 17:56
Bill Browder: Putin Thinks He Can Outlast Us
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Bill Browder: Putin Thinks He Can Outlast Us
Bill Browder discusses sanctions on Russia.
Clip: S2023 E5163 | 17:42
February 14, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2023
Yael German; Robert Ford; Bill Browder
Episode: S2023 E5163 | 55:37
These Veterans Are Combating Extremism at Home
Watch 17:14
Amanpour and Company
These Veterans Are Combating Extremism at Home
Kristofer Goldsmith joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5162 | 17:14
February 13, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2023
Beth Van Schaack; Lang Lang; Kristofer Goldsmith
Episode: S2023 E5162 | 55:37
February 10, 2023
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2023
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; John Kirby; Tara Bynum
Episode: S2023 E5161 | 55:36
Finding Joy in Early Black Writing
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Finding Joy in Early Black Writing
Tara Bynum discusses her new book "Reading Pleasures."
Clip: S2023 E5161 | 17:45
February 9, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2023
Catherine Ashton; Ian McKellen; Julia Ioffe
Episode: S2023 E5160 | 55:37
Julia Ioffe: Would Putin Turn to Assassinations?
Watch 17:36
Amanpour and Company
Julia Ioffe: Would Putin Turn to Assassinations?
Julia Ioffe joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5160 | 17:36
February 8, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 8, 2023
David Miliband; Nasrin Sotoudeh; Martin Wolf
Episode: S2023 E5159 | 55:37
