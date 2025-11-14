Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America has been supporting vets for more than 20 years

The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America organization (IAVA) was founded in 2004 by veteran Paul Rieckhoff to provide resources to and community for veterans in the miltary conflicts that followed 9/11.

Veterans of those two conflicts number more than 2.5 million. The military involvement in Afghanistan lasted 20 years and as a result, the veterans from that conflict span generations.

Since its founding in 2004, the IAVA has been advocating for vets at the national level, and working with local chapters of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Their work has touched on issues like combat suicide among veterans, injuries and illnesses caused by burn pits, as well as improving the experiences of women in the armed services.

The CEO of the IAVA, Dr. Kyleanne Hunter, a combat veteran herself was in Northeast Ohio back in September to speak to local vets about the issues they're working on.

She stopped by the Ideastream studios and spoke with Drew Maziasz about her work. The conversation happened to take place on September 11, and they began their conversation talking about the anniversary of those terrorist attacks.

Guests:

- Kyleanne Hunter, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media