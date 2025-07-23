New housing projects in Northeast Ohio are tailored to seniors and aging veterans

As demand grows for affordable housing tailored to veterans, seniors and individuals with disabilities, two new developments in Cleveland are moving forward with long-term supportive housing solutions.

On the city's West Side, the Cleveland West Veterans Housing project is set to begin construction in September and wrap by fall 2026.

The $21.3 million development, located in the Stockyards neighborhood, will include 62 permanent supportive housing units for veterans experiencing homelessness.

The site will offer staffing from the Department of Veterans Affairs, part-time medical and occupational therapy services, and regular visits from a mobile VA care team unit.

Funding for the development includes federal tax credits and more than $3.5 million in state-backed dollars.

Across town in Glenville, work is already underway on Emerald Senior, another development project near East 111th and Superior.

The site will also include 62 units, with 25 of them designated for veterans, and the entire building reserved for older adults and individuals with disabilities who are facing housing insecurity.

A full-time social worker will be available on-site, and the property sits less than a mile from the VA Medical Center.

On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about the projects, being spearheaded by CHN Housing Partners, along with several local collaborators.

Later in the hour, this year marks the 150th anniversary of the Jewish Family Service Association. We'll talk to their president about festivities and the organization's lasting impact on the greater Cleveland community.