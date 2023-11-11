Cleveland anthology tells stories of veterans in their own words

Writing is a powerful tool of self-expression. The ability to share one’s personal experience with another not only transports the reader but offers the writer an opportunity to process their experiences and emotions,

For those serving in our armed services, the work of protecting the United States has not typically led to veterans and former military members sharing their stories. But across the country, several writing workshops are changing that narrative.

Literary Cleveland recently released their first Veteran's Voices anthology, "Celebrating Service," stemming from a series of writing workshops aimed at helping vets not only reinforce the positive experiences they had in the service, but also tap into and share some of the more painful emotions they've had.

Veterans Day will be observed on November 11.

On Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas” we discussed the new anthology with several of the veteran contributors. We also heard from Literary Cleveland, as well as a employee of the VA on how this writing process helps heal.

Guests:

-Mansa L. Bey, Veteran and Contributor, "Veteran's Voices

-Michelle Smith, Program Director, Literary Cleveland

-Debra Gipson, Veteran and Contributor, "Veteran's Voices

-Jeremy Streem, Veteran and Contributor; Health and Wellness Coach, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System

