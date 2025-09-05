The Menu | Northeast Ohio growers offer a bounty of options this harvest season

"The Menu" is Ideastream's bi-weekly series all about Northeast Ohio's food scene. This week, our Anna Huntsman sits down with Adam Schwieterman from Local Roots in Wooster to talk about local produce, and what he's been eating.

Local Roots Market and Cafe is a cooperatively-owned market that features seasonal and sustainably-focused foods and artisan goods from more than 300 local producers. The establishment has been around since 2009, and they pride themselves on being connected to producers throughout Northeast Ohio.

Anna and Adam discussed what's in season right now. What fruits are ripe, and what heartier winter vegetables to be on the lookout for in the coming months. They also discussed some favorite summer recipes and where to grab a bite to eat.

The answer to that last suggestion may surprise you.

Local Roots

Guests:

- Adam Schwieterman, Executive Director, Local Roots Market and Cafe

- Anna Huntsman, Akron/Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media