Sound of Ideas
The Menu| Where to go for your Easter of Mother's Day brunch

By Drew Maziasz
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:28 PM EDT
Dillon Stewart and Jenny Hamel in the Ideastream studios
Drew Maziasz
/
Ideastream Public Media
Dillon Stewart and Jenny Hamel talk food bi-weekly on the "Sound of Ideas"

"The Menu" is our bi-weekly look at the food scene in Northeast Ohio with the gourmands at Cleveland Magazine.

They're helping keep us informed about new restaurants in the region, new cuisines to try, and overall what's great to eat!

This week Editor Dillon Stewart is in studio to talk about some of the best places to grab brunch across Northeast Ohio. The suggestions are here just in time for you to make your Easter or Mother's Day brunch plans.

Cleveland Magazine has a wide array of suggestions in all different parts of the listening area.

Guests:
- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine
- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
