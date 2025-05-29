The Menu| Latin fare is the highlight at the new CentroVilla25

Clark-Fulton's CentroVilla25 project is roughly 10 years in the making.

But the food hall and market on W.25th street on Cleveland's west side is finally celebrating it's grand opening, creating a new anchor for the historically Latino neighborhood.

This week on "The Menu," Jenny Hamel and Dillon Stewart took a trip to CentroVilla25 to check out the new space and of course eat some food.

Jenny Hamel / Ideastream Public Media Fresh carne right off the grill.

They sampled tacos from The Flying Pig, papusas from Antojitos Salvadorenos, and empanadas from La Esquina Dominicana.

While enjoying the food they discussed background on the market and how it will serve as an incubator for small businesses, as well as shared some recommendations for other Latin food in and around Cleveland.

The exterior of CentroVilla25

Guests:

- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine