© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

The Menu| Cleveland Magazine shares their picks for the region's best restaurants

By Drew Maziasz
Published May 23, 2025 at 2:05 PM EDT
Several plates of high end food
Cleveland Magazine
Northeast Ohioans have plenty of to choose from on this year's "Best Restaurants" list.

Northeast Ohio's reputation as a destination food region has been growing over the years.

Restaurants in Cleveland and the surrounding suburbs are featured on TV and in magazines, and the chefs behind those restaurants also have been gaining a reputation.

This week on "The Menu," our bi-weekly series that we bring you with the writers over at Cleveland Magazine, we dig into the cream of the crop, the best restaurants in the Cleveland area.

The list has everything from tacos, to steakhouses, pizza, Thai cuisine, and dishes that fit into a variety of budgets.

The selections also feature some of the finest dining in Downtown Cleveland, as well as the suburbs to the east, west, and south towards Akron.

Dillon Stewart and Jenny Hamel spoke about some of the spots that made the list.

"Sound of Ideas" Host Jenny Hamel and Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart join forces for the first episode of the new series, "The Menu."
Rachel Rood
/
Ideastream Public Media
"Sound of Ideas" Host Jenny Hamel and Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart join forces for the first episode of the new series, "The Menu."

Guests:
- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine
- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

Tags
Sound of Ideas Sound of IdeasSound of Ideas: The Menu
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Related Content