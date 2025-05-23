The Menu| Cleveland Magazine shares their picks for the region's best restaurants

Northeast Ohio's reputation as a destination food region has been growing over the years.

Restaurants in Cleveland and the surrounding suburbs are featured on TV and in magazines, and the chefs behind those restaurants also have been gaining a reputation.

This week on "The Menu," our bi-weekly series that we bring you with the writers over at Cleveland Magazine, we dig into the cream of the crop, the best restaurants in the Cleveland area.

The list has everything from tacos, to steakhouses, pizza, Thai cuisine, and dishes that fit into a variety of budgets.

The selections also feature some of the finest dining in Downtown Cleveland, as well as the suburbs to the east, west, and south towards Akron.

Dillon Stewart and Jenny Hamel spoke about some of the spots that made the list.

Rachel Rood / Ideastream Public Media "Sound of Ideas" Host Jenny Hamel and Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart join forces for the first episode of the new series, "The Menu."

Guests:

- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine

- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media