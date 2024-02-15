Local Roots in Wooster highlights local food while fostering entrepreneurship

Wayne County is home to over 1700 farms. Those farms are an integral part of the economy of the region, as well as the rest of the state. Produce from Wayne County is shipped near and far, serving as both feed to livestock, as well as landing on the plates of high end restaurants in places like Cleveland and Akron.

A store in Downtown Wooster, Local Roots, is another place where the produce from the surrounding areas is highlighted.

Local Roots resembles a farmer's market, but in a brick-and-mortar format. Beyond offering products, the shop also offers prep kitchen space for local chefs, as well as guidance through its nonprofit arm, FoodSphere.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to the executive director of Local Roots about their business model, the agricultural landscape of the region, and how they foster community growth through the shop.

On the program, we'll also discuss the drug Ozempic, which was first designed to treat Type 2 diabetes, but has caught on as a weight loss drug.

Ideastream Public Media Digital Producer Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence will share reporting she's done on the growing demand and interest around weight loss drugs.

Guests:

- Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence, Digital Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Dr. Reena Bose, MD, Obesity Medicine Specialist, Cleveland Clinic

- Brigid Whitford, Patient

- Adam Schweiterman, Executive Director, Local Roots