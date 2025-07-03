The Menu | Fourth of July holiday cookout suggestions

The Fourth of July holiday is here and people are thinking about fireworks and food. Barbecues with hamburgers, hot dogs and all the sides will be on the menu for many as they celebrate the nation’s 249th birthday.

What if you wanted to add some local culinary flare to your holiday cookout or picnic?

This week, we put that question to Dillon Steward the editor of Cleveland Magazine.

It’s this week’s topic for “The Menu”, our biweekly series which takes a look at the food scene in Northeast Ohio. It’s a collaboration with Cleveland Magazine.

If there's a local vendor or restaurant we didn't mention on the show or if you have a food trend or suggestion for “The Menu” send an email to soi@ideastream.org.