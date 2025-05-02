© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas

The Menu| Need a drink? Where to grab a beer around Northeast Ohio

By Drew Maziasz
Published May 2, 2025 at 9:24 AM EDT

Northeast Ohio is awash in locally brewed beer.

There are mainstays like Great Lakes Brewing Company, a place that has been around since the mid-80s, but dozens of other breweries have opened in recent years.

Along with those openings, there have been a lot of closures. Recently, R.Shea in Akron, Pulpo Beer Co. in Willoughby, and Platform Brewing in Cleveland have all shut their doors.

Has the bubble burst with microbreweries? And what makes a good brewpub last?

Dillon Stewart from Cleveland Magazine and Jeff St. Clair sat down to discuss some of their favorite options in Cleveland, Kent, and Akron.

They talked about not only establishments with great selections of beers, but also venues that excel with their food menu and aesthetic.

Pull up a stool, order a draft, and tune in to the latest episode of "The Menu."

Guests:
- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine
- Jeff St. Clair, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

