Sound of Ideas

The Menu | Northeast Ohio offers plenty of options for outdoor dining as the weather warms up

By Drew Maziasz
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

Summer doesn't official start until June 20, but with temperatures across Northeast Ohio climbing into the 70s, it's a great time to get outside for a drink or a bite to eat.

This week on "The Menu," Cleveland Magazine's Annie Nickoloff spoke with Jenny Hamel about some of her favorite summertime eats.

One of her suggestions for listeners is to check out some of the food trucks across Northeast Ohio. They can be found in Downtown Cleveland during Walnut Wednesdays, and at plenty of street fairs and events during the summer months.

The two also talked about some of their favorite patios. Those include the expansive green spaces near Terrestrial Brewery in Battery Park and the enclosed hideaway behind Jukebox in Ohio City.

Finally, some suggestions for what to pack for a picnic, and where to spread out the blanket for some relaxation and a meal.

Jenny Hamel and Annie Nickoloff in the Ideastream Studio

Guests:
- Annie Nickoloff, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine
- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

