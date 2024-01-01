Expertise: Mental health, digital media reporting

Education: Kent State University - senior

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: John Brown Tannery Park in Kent, Ohio

Experience:

Janson McNair served as the assistant photo editor at the Kent Stater, Kent State University's independent newsroom. He was responsible for photographing on assignment as well as delegating the workload for the photo team alongside the editor. He is currently one of the paper's campus editors. Janson is a senior majoring in journalism at Kent State and is expected to graduate in May 2024.

Highlights:

Photographed Kent State's March Madness matchup in 2023

Ohio News Photographers Association member since 2023

