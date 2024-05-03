Controversy over Pride Fest sparks possible Broadview Heights law change

The Broadview Heights City Council met during their work session Thursday to discuss a potential law change that would allow the city council to weigh in on events held on city property. Currently, some decisions concerning whether to allow events in the city are left up to the mayor’s office.

Jennifer Spear, the president of BBH Pride, who attended the work session Thursday said many people don't agree with the possible change.

“A lot of people came out last night and said, 'This is not OK,'” she said. “It’s not time to strip the mayor or the mayor’s office of its duty and responsibility simply because the Pride Fest comes to town.”

Spear said the mayor's office has, for decades, made decisions about what events can be held on city grounds, and it should stay this way.

The possible change came after a group of several dozen residents reportedly told city council in April they opposed the hosting of the town’s second pride event on city property on religious grounds.

Pride Fest, is scheduled for June 8 and is hosted by the nonprofit Broadview-Brecksville Heights Pride, which was formed to combat discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ communities.

Broadview Heights Mayor approved Pride Fest for the City Hall campus, Cleveland.com reported. Because the city is a co-sponsor of the event, council was not required to approve the hosting of a private event on city property.

On Thursday, Councilmember Brian Dunlap said the rule change would return oversight of events to council and would affirm “transparency” and be “nondiscriminatory, fair and impartial,” according to Fox 8.

Spear said she was concerned after several council members spoke about their religious beliefs during the working session.

“If all of a sudden this comes down to council voting, what are they voting on?” Spear said. “What is the legitimacy of their position for or against any event moving forward?”

Spear said despite talks of potential changes in the future, the event is still set for June 8.