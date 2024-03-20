Rep. Dave Joyce easily tops challengers in Ohio's 14th District Republican primary

Dave Joyce easily beat his Republican challengers in the primary Tuesday in Ohio's 14th congressional district. Joyce was up against Elayne Cross, the vice chairman of Kent City's Republican central committee, and Kenneth Polke, an author, licensed dentist and former NFL quarterback.

According to unofficial results, Joyce secured nearly 77% of the vote.

Joyce was first elected to Ohio's 14th Congressional District in 2013.

Ohio's 14th Congressional District covers the counties of Ashtabula, Lake and Trumbull, and it spans the majority of Portage County.

In his time in the House, Joyce has pushed legislature advocating for a variety of issues, with his primary focuses being serving the economy and job market, preserving the Great Lakes and advocating for public safety.

Following the win, Joyce said he was honored to have been selected as the Republican nominee.

"I am proud to represent you in Congress, and I hope to earn your support again in November," he said in a post on his Facebook campaign account.

Joyce will face Democrat Brian Kenderes in the general election in November. Kenderes ran unopposed in the primary.

In 2022, Joyce faced Matt Kilboy, a Kent State alumnus and small business owner. Joyce beat Kilboy by over 20% in that election.

