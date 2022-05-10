Arrivals tells the stories of five people who are newly settled in Northeast Ohio, in connection with the International Institute of Akron.
Tamana Ziar helps refugees and immigrants who just moved to the U.S. Her job includes enrolling kids into school, setting up medical appointments and referring newcomers to the English department at the International Institute of Akron. She's also an immigrant herself.
The Sound of Us works with people and communities to spotlight unheard voices and train those who are interested in audio storytelling.
+Voices shares the stories of LGBTQ+ young people, in partnership with the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland.
Poetic Reentry mixes poetry with personal reflections on life both inside and outside prison -- all told in the voices of formerly incarcerated men.