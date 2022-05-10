© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Us

Sound of Us

The Sound of Us initiative tells the stories of the people of Northeast Ohio.
Arrivals
Arrivals tells the stories of five people who are newly settled in Northeast Ohio, in connection with the International Institute of Akron.
Tamana Ziar is a resettlement case manager at the International Institute of Akron where she helps new arrivals. She resettled in Akron July of 2021 from her home country of Afghanistan.
Community
Her job is to help settle refugees in Akron. She's still finding home for herself
Tamana Ziar helps refugees and immigrants who just moved to the U.S. Her job includes enrolling kids into school, setting up medical appointments and referring newcomers to the English department at the International Institute of Akron. She's also an immigrant herself.

The Sound of Us works with people and communities to spotlight unheard voices and train those who are interested in audio storytelling. But we’re not only about making stories – we’re also about building relationships. Have a story you want to share, or just want to talk about ideas? Get in touch. We’re very friendly!

+Voices
+Voices shares the stories of LGBTQ+ young people, in partnership with the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland.
Poetic Reentry
Poetic Reentry mixes poetry with personal reflections on life both inside and outside prison -- all told in the voices of formerly incarcerated men.