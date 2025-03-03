This Cleveland student explores the positives of banning cellphone use in schools

This story was created as part of Ideastream Public Media's “Sound of Us” audio storytelling workshop, in collaboration with the Unsilenced Voices of CMSD student blog. Sana Bahadur is a sophomore at the Cleveland School of Science and Medicine. Tell your own story!

Instagram! TikTok! Snapchat! For many teenagers, daily screen time averages hours — hours that could be spent on homework, sports or much-needed rest.

Schools, and the state of Ohio, are beginning to address phone usage with policies aimed at improving focus, reducing distractions and fostering a healthier school environment. Specifically, the state approved a law last year that required schools, beginning in fall 2024, to put policies in place to bar student use of cellphones during school hours.

My school, the Cleveland School of Science and Medicine (CSSM), uses Yondr pouches to lock students’ phones up during the school day. They're unlocked using magnets at the end of the day.

Michelle Perez, principal of CSSM, recently reflected on the changes these policies have brought.

"At first I had my doubts because these are high school students, and I felt like you all need to be prepared to go to college where obviously you will have your phones," she said. "But now that I see that it is really helping students create more space, I'm not opposed to it."



Early skepticism shifts to indifference

Ariel Sender and Jamecia Peterson, who are both CSSM students, said they also were initially skeptical about the policy change.

“I was sure that it was going to fail since I knew that students would be stubborn and upset about the policy,” Peterson said.

Sender, though initially upset about what felt like a “ban,” did not see it as a major issue. Over time, their feelings shifted, and both students became indifferent to the change.

Both Peterson and Sender said that the policy hasn’t drastically changed their routines. Peterson explained that she primarily used her phone to check the time or play games, while Sender mentioned that her phone use, though regular, never interfered with her academic performance.



Less drama and distraction

Perez identified two major concerns using recent research surrounding phones in schools: the impact of social media and the distraction phones create in the classroom.

“Social media is particularly damaging for teenagers. It is causing a wide variety of social and emotional issues, like self-esteem to bullying,” she said.

Distractions prevent students from fully engaging in learning, she said, adding that the transition to a phone-free environment is already demonstrating positive outcomes.

“We’re hoping that the removal of the phones, at least for the times the students are in school, will have a positive impact on mental health, and it seems to be having that effect," she said.

She reported fewer disciplinary referrals and less drama, resulting in a calmer atmosphere compared to previous years. Activities like reading or socializing have replaced scrolling during lunch. Perez said that a group of students play UNO cards almost everyday at lunch. However, challenges remain as some students experience anxiety due to separation from their phones, and not all parents support the policy.

Warren Morgan, Cleveland Metropolitan School District's CEO, said a survey of students suggests they are not as distracted as they were before, when phones were omnipresent.

"I was surprised as I was talking to scholars. A lot of scholars are self-reporting that they’re feeling more engaged in school and it’s helping with the productivity," he said.

Peterson and Sender said they have noticed similar changes.

“After the policy, the only thing that has changed is my time management,” Peterson said.

She said she now uses her extra time to complete assignments, leading to better grades. Sender, on the other hand, noted that while her grades remain consistent with previous years, her social life has flourished.

“It’s been a lot more social,” Sender explained, adding that she now spends more time with friends and less time “staring at my phone or listening to music like I used to.”

Perez acknowledged the financial challenges posed by using Yondr pouches, including their high cost, which may affect whether or not the school will continue using them. Still, the principal said the pouches will likely be used for the next couple of years, at least.

While social media allows for global connections, Perez said she's found its negative effects unavoidable. It’s fascinating that someone in Ohio can perform the same dance as someone in Tokyo, but that doesn’t outweigh the negatives, she said.

“Sadly, I think that social media is destructive and damaging, at least from the high school principal perspective," she said. "Comparing oneself to idealized images online has led many students down a harmful path, affecting their self-image and confidence."

Despite these issues, the school has not gone entirely tech-free. Students are encouraged to use their school-issued computers. Devices like iPads, which can still enable texting and calling, continue to present challenges, but Perez feels the simplicity of the Yondr pouches has made them effective.

“It seems like a really easy solution,” she said.

Her closing message extended beyond academics.

“It’s a good feeling to... not have this piece of technology attached to you and not have to always have the demands of someone needing your time or attention," she said.