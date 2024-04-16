Akron Public Schools officials say expanded smartphone ban has improved student learning and behavior

It's been over a year since Akron Public Schools implemented its pilot program at three middle and high schools banning the use of students' smartphones. And in August of 2023, this was expanded to all middle and high schools in the district. It is implementing the ban using magnetically sealed cellphone pouches by a startup company called Yondr.

On April 10, Governor Mike DeWine announced his support for a new bill proposal that would require all K-12 schools statewide, to limit or ban in-school cellphone use by students.

We'll start Tuesday's show with a look at how Akron's policy has fared and how it's impacted students' learning progress and behavioral development, as well as, how parents, teachers and other school staff feel about it. And we'll talk to local and national experts about how smartphones are impacting young people.

Crain's Cleveland Business this month named outstanding octogenarians and nonagenarians in its annual "Eight over 80" awards. These people have lived incredible lives and careers and are continuing to make an impact in their community.

Later, we meet an inspiring 81-year-old philanthropist who was honored this year as part of the Crain's Cleveland Business "Eight Over 80" list.

Guests:

- Don Zesiger, Director of Safety and Security, Akron Public Schools

- Erich Merkle, PhD, Licensed School Psychologist and Central Office School Psychologist, Akron Public Schools

- Anna North, Senior Correspondent, Vox media

- Vince Caringi, MD, Chief Medical Officer, The Centers for Families and Children

-Ron Harrington, Philanthropist & Co-Founder, Harrington Project for Discovery & Development