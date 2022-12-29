Here's a look back at some of Northeast Ohio's biggest stories from 2022

Despite what researchers in a recent NPR story would tell you – that time is an illusion – another year has indeed passed us by. And with it, we have a chance to recap some of Northeast Ohio’s top news stories of 2022.

These include area stories that made national news, global stories that had local impact, and of course, sports headlines. This is Ohio, after all.

So before time ticks into 2023, here’s a look back at the past year’s news.

Ukrainian Americans in Greater Cleveland show support for Ukraine as Russia attacks

Jeff Reidel Rally in Downtown Cleveland in support of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February thrust Northeast Ohio’s Ukrainian community – one of the largest in the United States – into the spotlight. As noted by Ideastream’s "Sound of Ideas" program , since the invasion and even well before it, Ukrainian Americans have been rallying for peace and for the West to increase its pressure to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin. Local residents and businesses joined in supporting the Ukrainian people with demonstrations and fundraisers across the region .

For Ideastream’s Arts & Culture team, Carrie Wise reported on how members of the Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus of North America serve as ambassadors of both the music and culture tied to the traditional Ukrainian string instrument. Dave DeOreo also highlighted a special tradition for Ukrainian Americans in Northeast Ohio with this story on an exhibit of intricate Easter eggs at the Ukrainian Museum-Archives in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood.

Akron Police shoot and kill Jayland Walker. Anger, grief and political action follow

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media A mourner at the July 13 viewing and funeral for Jayland Walker at the Akron Civic Theatre holds a photo of Walker.

After Akron Police fatally shot Jayland Walker in late June, community members outraged by the killing of the 25-year-old Black man protested and demanded police reform. The calls for change did not let up in the weeks and months that followed.

As demonstrators took to the streets in the immediate aftermath of Walker’s killing, Mayor Dan Horrigan imposed nighttime curfews in Downtown Akron, and activists accused officers of mounting a heavy-handed response to peaceful protests , using tear gas and physical force. Hundreds attended Walker’s funeral at the Akron Civic Theatre on July 13, which Akron City Council declared a “citywide day of mourning.”

A top demand from demonstrators was the creation of a citizen police oversight board. This demand was realized when voters passed Issue 10 in November. Ideastream’s Anna Huntsman reported that the charter amendment will supersede a previous plan for a civilian oversight board that was proposed by Horrigan and approved by city council in September.

Ohio reacts to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Inside the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Cuyahoga Falls on June 24, nurse Katherine waits on a patient. “We knew it was coming,” she said of the SCOTUS ruling, “but it’s still a kick in the guts for women’s rights.”

When the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, and with it the constitutional right to an abortion, Ohioans across the state reacted with feelings of elation and devastation .

Ideastream’s Amy Eddings reported from inside a Cuyahoga Falls abortion clinic on the day of the decision , where staff members such as Sherri Grossman expressed a wide range of emotions. “I feel that in my gut, just that impending doom. A little bit of rage. Maybe a lot of rage. Sadness. Just … on the spectrum. Everything," said Grossman, who is executive director of the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center.

Ohio's six-week abortion ban went into effect shortly after the SCOTUS ruling, but it has remained blocked due to a preliminary injunction granted by the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. Ohio's First District Court of Appeals recently upheld that hold on the so-called "heartbeat" law. The Ohio Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case in 2023.

The Guardians thrill in historic postseason run

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Guardians fans wave towels as their team faces off against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a best-of-three wild card series in October.







In their first season under a new name, the Cleveland Guardians defied the odds to finish with a 92-70 regular season record and an AL Central Division title. The youngest team in baseball went on into the postseason to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a best-of-three wild card series . “One like I’ve never experienced before,” Mike Joyce told Ideastream’s Ygal Kaufman. “This was unbelievable.”

The Guardians advanced to the American League Division Series, where they eventually fell to the New York Yankees. Sports commentator Terry Pluto encouraged fans to consider the big picture : "Game 5 with the Yankees in the division playoffs in the Bronx? Are you kidding me? How did they ever get to that?"

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended, fined over sexual misconduct

Ron Schwane / AP Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility on June 14 in Berea, Ohio.

The National Football League announced in August that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would be suspended 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo a behavioral treatment program.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 25 massage therapists. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges, and Watson settled 23 of the 24 civil suits against him. Another was dropped. Watson has apologized but also expressed his innocence.

Watson was originally suspended for six games. But as NPR reported, the NFL appealed in pursuit of a longer suspension after facing criticism that the punishment was too light.

Ohio proves to be a key battleground in the midterm election

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media People walk into the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Oct. 27, 2022.

Ohio once again was a state to watch as voters went to the polls, this time with control of Congress hanging in the balance. The U.S. Senate race between longtime Mahoning Valley Rep. Tim Ryan and venture capitalist J.D. Vance garnered national attention, and the race in Ohio’s 13th District was also closely watched.

At the statewide level, Republicans swept executive races , with incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine handily winning reelection over former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. And results from the state Supreme Court race will prove consequential in some contentious subjects, namely legislative redistricting and access to abortion.

Transitions abound in education, politics and policing

Michaelangelo's Photography / CMSD CEO Eric Gordon delivers his final State of the Schools speech at a City Club of Cleveland event on Sept. 21, 2022.

This past year saw several shake ups for key leaders and institutions across the region.

In September, Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced he will step down at the end of the school year after 11 years leading the district. As Ideastream's Conor Morris reported, Gordon oversaw a significant period of transition and improvement at CMSD.

And in November, Democrat Chris Ronayne won his race to be the next Cuyahoga County executive , defeating Republican Lee Weingart. Ronayne replaces two-term Democrat Armond Budish, whose second term in office was marred by a series of deaths in the county jail and a corruption investigation that targeted members of his office.

On the law and justice front, in March the federal judge overseeing Cleveland's federal consent decree cleared the way for a new Community Police Commission with sweeping police oversight powers.

COVID drags on as other health concerns emerge

Mark J. Terrill / AP Vaccines sit at the ready.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to sicken Ohioans throughout 2022, but it was not alone.

Northeast Ohio saw an outbreak of mpox (formerly called monkeypox ) cases, prompting local health officials to issue warnings and to make vaccines available for those at risk of contracting the illness.

With COVID still prevalent, respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, raged among children. Ohio also experienced a spike in the number of flu cases. The result? Hospitals across the state — especially those that treat children — became swamped , Ideastream’s Stephanie Czekalinski reported. Doctors implored the public to take steps to prevent the spread of these viruses.

Some (relatively) good news, however: Northeast Ohio doctors say COVID is in a plateau period, which could continue . Whether thanks to the vaccine or an infection, widespread immunity from the omicron variant (combined with no other major competing variants currently circulating) “has really slowed down the sort of surge and collapse cycling,” Dr. Arthur Lavin, a pediatrician at Akron Children’s Hospital – Beachwood, told Ideastream’s Taylor Wizner.

MetroHealth's board fires CEO Boutros

Tony Dejak / AP MetroHealth President and CEO, Akram Boutros gives an update at MetroHealth Medical Center on the state's preparedness and education efforts to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 on Feb. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, right, listen.

In a surprise turn of events, the MetroHealth System board of trustees fired Dr. Akram Boutros in late November, saying the longtime CEO had improperly authorized nearly $2 million in bonus payments to himself without the board’s knowledge. Boutros denies any wrongdoing.

The hospital system released an investigative report by an outside law firm that found the MetroHealth board had the right to fire Boutros for cause under their employment agreement and suggested that the former CEO could face criminal charges for "Ohio ethics violations, theft in office, and other related statutes." Boutros has repaid the bonuses with interest and reported the situation to the Ohio Ethics Commission, according to the report.