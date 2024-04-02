Photos: Dyngus Day in Cleveland brings lots of Polish cheer (with quite a bit of pierogi and beer)

Marlene Thompson knows a thing or two about polka parties.
“My grandpa came over from Poland,” the Akron resident said Monday at Dyngus Day Cleveland, an annual post-Easter celebration of Polish culture and heritage. “And so we’ve always grown up with the polka parties, and then when this polka party started in 2011, I was like, ‘I think I found my people.’”
And people there were. On Monday, scores of them filled a stretch of Detroit Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side to sing, dance, eat and drink, all to the tune of nonstop polka music.
“It’s polka. How do you not tap your foot and enjoy yourself?” said Dyngus Day Cleveland cofounder and emcee Justin Gorski, also known as DJ Kishka.
Wearing a long gray beard, top hat, sunglasses and a white Elvis-style jumpsuit, Gorski guided partiers throughout the day with a microphone and a turntable. He noted that this year marked a return to the street, a first since the COVID-19 pandemic. Also a first: the use of two stages for the event.
Dyngus Day, a traditional Polish celebration that's sometimes referred to as Wet Monday or Śmigus-Dingus, is held on the day after Easter. For Gorski though, the day means reveling in more than just Polish heritage, but also other Eastern European cultures as well.
“Everybody’s welcome, and it’s not just about being Polish,” Gorski said. “It’s about being a Clevelander and living here your whole life and enjoying how you grew up and how you celebrated all your holidays, wrapped into one — with 15 beers.”