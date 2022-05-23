-
"Removing 'monkey' removes the stigma that monkeypox comes with," an expert tells NPR. But he questions why the World Health Organization will wait a year for the change to take full effect.
The city of Cleveland has reported its first death associated with monkeypox.
The monkeypox outbreak in Ohio continues to grow — particularly in Cuyahoga County, which is home to nearly 50% of cases statewide. To fight the virus, the Cleveland Department of Public Health announced Thursday it is expanding the number of monkeypox vaccine clinics it offers to the public.
About half of all Ohio's monkeypox cases have occurred in Cuyahoga County, state data show. But nearly 2,000 more people have been vaccinated in Franklin County, an area with far fewer cases.
Cleveland Clinic is offering monkeypox vaccinations at its main campus in Downtown Cleveland. People do not have to be a current patient of the Clinic but will be screened by an infectious disease provider to see if they qualify for the shot.
Cases are rising statewide but the outbreak has affected Cleveland and Cuyahoga County more than any others across Ohio; Ohio's U.S. Sen. Rob Portman met with members of Ukraine's parliament this week and is calling for more aid to be sent to help them fight Russian aggression; Northeast Ohio's broadband expansion program received half a million dollars from the state ... and more stories.
In the last 10 days, monkeypox cases in Cleveland increased 13%, and there was a 4% increase across the state of Ohio, according to a CDPH news release.
The Ohio Department of Health has launched a new portal that tracks cases statewide with Cuyahoga County showing the highest number of cases so far; Advocates are calling on Ohio leaders to allocate $308 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds towards affordable housing ... and more stories.
The Ohio Department Of Health has launched a new dashboard to track cases of monkeypox in local counties. As of today, there have been 147 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ohio across 19 counties.