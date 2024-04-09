© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Photos: Northeast Ohio looks up for a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse

Ideastream Public Media | By Ryan Loew,
Ygal KaufmanJ. Nungesser
Published April 9, 2024 at 7:58 AM EDT
Sisters Lauryn Jones, 9, (left) and Mariell Walker, 9, of Rocky River, Ohio, watch the as the total solar eclipse approaches in Cleveland.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Indira Poovambur, of North Olmsted, Ohio, attempts to take a photo of the sun via the LCD screen of a camera with a telephoto lens outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Zachary Rigelsky, 10, of Highland Heights, Ohio, lies on the ground outside of the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland ahead of the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
A person outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland holds eclipse glasses over the lens of a smartphone.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Onlookers outside Progressive Field look up as the moon begins shadowing the sun in Cleveland.
J. Nungesser
/
Ideastream Public Media
The day turns into night at Progressive Field as the eclipse totality sets in.
J. Nungesser
/
Ideastream Public Media
Onlookers at Progressive Field begin to look up as the moon starts to overtake the sun.
J. Nungesser
/
Ideastream Public Media
The totality of the solar eclipse is seen from Avon Lake, Ohio.
Ygal Kaufman
/
Ideastream Public Media
People gathered at Avon Lake Memorial Stadium's football field to watch the eclipse.
Ygal Kaufman
/
Ideastream Public Media
People gathered at Avon Lake Memorial Stadium's football field to watch the eclipse.
Ygal Kaufman
/
Ideastream Public Media
Nadim Nakhleh, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, sets up a camera outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Maria Garcia, of Columbus, Ohio, helps her daughter Helena Muela, 7, fasten her solar eclipse glasses outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Tyler Starr, of Girard, Ohio, watches as the total solar eclipse approaches with his daughter Ariana Hollabaugh, 10, outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Lights in Downtown Cleveland buildings can been seen as the city is enveloped in darkness during the eclipse totality.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
People watch from outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland as the totality of the solar eclipse approaches.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Ryan Loew
Ryan Loew is a digital editor for Ideastream Public Media.
Ygal Kaufman
Ygal Kaufman is a multiple media journalist with Ideastream Public Media.
J. Nungesser
J. Nungesser is a multiple media journalist at Ideastream Public Media.
