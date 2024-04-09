Photos: Northeast Ohio looks up for a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Indira Poovambur, of North Olmsted, Ohio, attempts to take a photo of the sun via the LCD screen of a camera with a telephoto lens outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public MediaZachary Rigelsky, 10, of Highland Heights, Ohio, lies on the ground outside of the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland ahead of the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media A person outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland holds eclipse glasses over the lens of a smartphone. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Onlookers outside Progressive Field look up as the moon begins shadowing the sun in Cleveland. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media The day turns into night at Progressive Field as the eclipse totality sets in. J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public MediaOnlookers at Progressive Field begin to look up as the moon starts to overtake the sun. Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media The totality of the solar eclipse is seen from Avon Lake, Ohio. Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media People gathered at Avon Lake Memorial Stadium's football field to watch the eclipse. Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media People gathered at Avon Lake Memorial Stadium's football field to watch the eclipse. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public MediaNadim Nakhleh, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, sets up a camera outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public MediaMaria Garcia, of Columbus, Ohio, helps her daughter Helena Muela, 7, fasten her solar eclipse glasses outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Tyler Starr, of Girard, Ohio, watches as the total solar eclipse approaches with his daughter Ariana Hollabaugh, 10, outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Lights in Downtown Cleveland buildings can been seen as the city is enveloped in darkness during the eclipse totality. Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media People watch from outside the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland as the totality of the solar eclipse approaches.