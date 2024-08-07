© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Hundreds of thousands remain without power after severe storms lash Northeast Ohio

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 7, 2024 at 8:42 AM EDT
Updated August 7, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT
fallen tree at Amherst, Ohio house
Josh Boose
/
Ideastream Public Media
The storm on August 6, 2024, brought down trees in a number of areas in Northeast Ohio, including at this house in Amherst, OH.

More than 300,000 homes in Northeast Ohio were still without power Wednesday morning after severe storms ripped through the region late Tuesday afternoon.

Downed trees and power lines were reported across the region following the storms, with wind monitors recording a wind gust of 86 miles per hour just east of Burke Lakefront Airport. The National Weather Service is working to determine if a tornado touched down in the area, according to cleveland.com

Ideastream Public Media Morning Edition host Amy Eddings was at home in Fairview Park when the storm moved through.

"I received a weather alert on my phone around 3:50 p.m. with a tornado warning for Rocky River, the city just north of my city... Within minutes, the rain went from steady to heavy, the trees started lashing about, and I heard crashes and bangs outside. I felt a little uneasy watching sheets of insulation catapulting over the roof of the neighboring six-story apartment building.

photos of storm damage, Fairview Park, August 6, 2024
1 of 4  — IMG_5467.jpg
The storm on August 6, 2024, downed tree limbs and ripped up and shredded insulation from the roof of at least one aparrtment complex.
Amy Eddings / Ideastream Public Media
photos of storm damage, Fairview Park, August 6, 2024
2 of 4  — IMG_5469.jpg
Amy Eddings / Ideastream Public Media
photos of storm damage, Fairview Park, August 6, 2024
3 of 4  — IMG_5481.jpg
Amy Eddings / Ideastream Public Media
photos of storm damage, Fairview Park, August 6, 2024
4 of 4  — IMG_5480.jpg
Amy Eddings / Ideastream Public Media

Eddings said the damage to the Fairview Village complex where she lives looked extensive, with downed tree limbs, chunks of lumber, leaves and twigs everywhere, and shredded insulation.

A map shows clusters of power outages for FirstEnergy customers across Northeast Ohio. An interactive version can be found here.
FirstEnergy
A map shows clusters of power outages for FirstEnergy customers across Northeast Ohio. An interactive version can be found here.

Power outages were predominantly reported in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Lake and Geauga counties. A FirstEnergy map of outages can be found here.

On the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, users shared photos of storm damage from across the region.

Updated: August 7, 2024 at 9:34 AM EDT
This is a developing story and will be updated.
