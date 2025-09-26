Bernd Richard Deutsch on 'Urworte'

On Friday, September 26 The Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus will give the North American premiere of Bernd Richard Deutsch's Urworte. It's a substantial work for chorus and orchestra setting five poems by Goethe. Deutsch spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the work, its genesis, and Goethe's poetry.

Concert Information

Friday, September 26 at 7:30pm ET

Saturday, September 27 at 7:30pm ET

Sunday, September 28 at 3pm ET

Severance Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

BERND RICHARD DEUTSCH Urworte (North American Premiere)

RICHARD STRAUSS “Salome’s Dance” from Salome

MAURICE RAVEL Boléro