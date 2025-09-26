© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Bernd Richard Deutsch on 'Urworte'

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:35 AM EDT
Composer Bernd Richard Deutsch
On Friday, September 26 The Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus will give the North American premiere of Bernd Richard Deutsch's Urworte. It's a substantial work for chorus and orchestra setting five poems by Goethe. Deutsch spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the work, its genesis, and Goethe's poetry.

Concert Information
Friday, September 26 at 7:30pm ET
Saturday, September 27 at 7:30pm ET
Sunday, September 28 at 3pm ET
Severance Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra
The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

BERND RICHARD DEUTSCH Urworte (North American Premiere)
RICHARD STRAUSS “Salome’s Dance” from Salome
MAURICE RAVEL Boléro
John Mills
