In Memory of Robin Grier

It is with deep sorrow that we share the sad news that our friend and colleague, Robin Grier has passed after enduring a long illness.

Rob joined WCLV almost 33 years ago and worked in the tape duplication department for WCLV’s syndication division. If you were a fan of the old Adventures in Good Music with Karl Haas series, you can thank Rob for the hours upon hours he spent editing the shows. Then in 2006, a lightbulb came on, and we realized we were really missing the boat by not putting that incredible voice on the air.

It is probably that voice that many of you think of when you think of Robin, or “Rob” as you might know him. But Robin was more than that. He was a complex individual. He was quiet and private, but those who had the privilege of knowing him for some time learned the following:

Robin really liked bourbon.

He liked Beethoven.

He was a die-hard fan of the Cleveland Browns, the team that, as he said, Let Him Down year after year after year. Still, he loved them.

Robin always wanted an English mastiff. (“Now that’s a dog!!”, he would say.) For a long time, he even kept a picture of one pinned to his tackboard in his workstation.

He collected tropical fish for a while. Swooshy, sloshy-sounding packages often showed up at Radio Ranch prominently marked EXPEDITE DELIVERY! LIVE FISH!

Robin was extremely sensitive to spicy foods; he even found catsup a little too spicy at times.

He liked Sci-Fi movies, especially Star Trek and Star Wars.

Robin was generous. If he stopped at Dunkin Donuts on his way to work, he would often pick up a dozen, just so he could share them with others.

Sometimes you could catch Robin whistling to himself.

Whether it was a result of his Baptist upbringing or the fact that he was raised by a schoolteacher (maybe both), he was usually careful about his choice of language at work. More than once, he was heard to exclaim, “What the H-E-double hockey sticks?!”

As you might imagine, those of us on the WCLV team are devastated by this loss. We simply don’t have enough words to describe how important Robin was to WCLV and to us over the years. But there are so many stories we’ve heard from other Ideastream staff members that illustrate what a special person Rob was. Here are some of them:



Not long after I joined Ideastream, my mother died. Shortly after that, Robin came to my office and gave me a violet because he thought it would be of comfort. It was. Every time I see a purple violet I think – and will always think – of Robin. I will miss his glorious voice on WCLV, especially on The Quiet Hour , and being a colleague and a Facebook follower of this wonderful, happy, soulful man. Rob will live on in the hearts of many.



, and being a colleague and a Facebook follower of this wonderful, happy, soulful man. Rob will live on in the hearts of many. Very sad. He was one of the first people to talk with me when I started at Ideastream.



During the pandemic, I was responsible for putting together the staff photo – collecting everyone’s headshot and making them into a collage. Despite my repeated requests, Rob never submitted a photo during those years, and we developed a running joke about it. When we all returned to the office, we continued our banter. I’d tell him I was developing a new campaign starring him. We had lots of laughs. I’m thinking of Rob and sending lots of love and support to his family.



He always made me smile.



Rob was a dear friend. If he came across a white chocolate bar, he would leave it on my desk even though he didn’t think white chocolate was real chocolate. One year, he got my dog a Christmas outfit, which she still wears every year. If we worked late, he would stay until I was done and walk me to my car. He had a great sense of humor. He was special.



chocolate. One year, he got my dog a Christmas outfit, which she still wears every year. If we worked late, he would stay until I was done and walk me to my car. He had a great sense of humor. He was special. Robin was such a fun and sweet guy. I loved talking with him during COVID when we were some of the only people left in the building for so many long quiet months. I am sad to hear that such a beautiful voice and even more beautiful character has been lost.



My heart is so broken to hear this news. He was truly special!!



Several years ago, Rob was asked to develop a digital goal as part of his performance evaluation process. When I found out he had once had a Twitter account -@wclvoverknight (knight with a “k”) - a nod to his previous role as the overnight host on WCLV – I suggested he restore the account and use it to share some things about himself his listeners might enjoy knowing. “Who would care about that?!” Rob asked. And that, to me, was Rob – always telling it like he saw it, having no reservations about sharing his misgivings about organizational bureaucracy, developing one-on-one relationships where you and he got the joke. I’ll miss all of that about Rob. He shall forever be the WCLV Over Knight.



Robin leaves behind a sister, a daughter, a son, and grandchildren. We share their sense of loss, and they have our deepest sympathies.

When thinking of Robin over the past few days, the following lines from a 1972 Carly Simon song seem fitting.

His friends are more than fond of Robin

He doesn't need to compliment them

And always as he leaves he leaves them

Feeling proud just to know him

When Robin goes on holiday

There's no-one livin' in our lane

Oh yes, folks still live in our lane

But they're not like Robin

No-one was, is, or shall be like Robin. We will miss him. If you’d like to share your thoughts and memories of Rob Grier, Talk To Us. Leave a message at 216-916-6090 or send an email to talktous@ideastream.

An on-air tribute to Rob will air at a date and time to be announced.