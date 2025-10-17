© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Marc-Andre Hamelin Opens Tuesday Musical Season Oct. 21

Jacqueline Gerber
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:15 PM EDT
Photo: Sim Canetty-Clarke

Tuesday Musical starts its new series Oct. 21 with Marc-Andre Hamelin performing Beethoven's "Hammerklavier" Sonata, "Forest Scenes" by Schumann, and Ravel's "Gaspard de la Nuit." Click on the link for concert and ticket information.

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Marc about the repertoire, and Marc reveals a rather unusual distraction that occurred when he was playing "Gaspard" in concert some years ago.

Arts & Culture
