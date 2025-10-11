Wiener Dog With Paw on Window Button Wins Pet News of the Week Oct. 10

Dachshund Frankie, who has learned how to roll down the car window, overwhelmingly won the Pet News of the Week vote. Placing second was Francine, the Virginia home improvement store cat, who ended up in the store's distribution system warehouse in another state, and who was found and brought back home.

Thank you for voting and for caring so much about these animals. The Pet News is heard Monday through Thursday at 7:25 a.m. Eastern Time on WCLV. The voting takes place from 7:25 a.m. to 9:25 on Fridays, with the announcement of the winner at 10.