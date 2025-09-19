Gator-Punching Dog Mom Wins Sep. 19 Pet News of the Week

It took a tie-breaking, last-minute vote from Dan in Brecksville, but the Florida woman whose puppy was set upon by an alligator merited the Pet News of the Week. When the alligator had its teeth on her Shih -Tzu's collar, she went into action.

Placing second was the cockatoo who loved watching the musical "Hamilton," but whose video privileges were being curtailed because he kept biting his owner.