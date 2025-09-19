© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Gator-Punching Dog Mom Wins Sep. 19 Pet News of the Week

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published September 19, 2025 at 1:22 PM EDT
Alessandra Sawick
/
Shutterstock

It took a tie-breaking, last-minute vote from Dan in Brecksville, but the Florida woman whose puppy was set upon by an alligator merited the Pet News of the Week. When the alligator had its teeth on her Shih -Tzu's collar, she went into action.

Placing second was the cockatoo who loved watching the musical "Hamilton," but whose video privileges were being curtailed because he kept biting his owner.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber