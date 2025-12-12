© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

"Boozy Raccoon" Merits Pet News of the Week Landslide

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published December 12, 2025 at 12:54 PM EST
Conrad Horthense
/
Shutterstock

One might have predicted that the raccoon that broke into a liquor store might end up inebriated. Now we have proof. Thanks to WCLV listeners who voted for all of the stories.

The Pet News airs Monday through Thursday at 7:25 a.m. EST. Voting starts Friday at 7:25, via "queenofthemorn@gmail.com" or the WCLV Contest Line, 1-800-343-WCLV (9258). The winner is announced just before 10.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber