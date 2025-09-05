From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.
"Color Savvy Parrot" Wins Pet News of the Week Sep. 5
The peanut-butter eating "Spatula Dog" and Hank, the dachshund who won the Weiner Dog Race at the Stark County Fair, lost by just a few WCLV listener votes to the parrot in China who won a Guinness World Record for sorting balls by color.
NOTE: Your Queen will be on break the week of Sep. 8 and will be back on the air Sep. 15. The next Pet News of the Week vote will take place Friday, Sep. 19.