"Color Savvy Parrot" Wins Pet News of the Week Sep. 5

The peanut-butter eating "Spatula Dog" and Hank, the dachshund who won the Weiner Dog Race at the Stark County Fair, lost by just a few WCLV listener votes to the parrot in China who won a Guinness World Record for sorting balls by color.

NOTE: Your Queen will be on break the week of Sep. 8 and will be back on the air Sep. 15. The next Pet News of the Week vote will take place Friday, Sep. 19.