© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Hair-Conditioner Accident Leads to Pet News of the Week!

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:28 PM EDT
Veronica Varos
/
Shutterstock

The "Pink Dog," the result of inadvertently using human red-highlights hair conditioner on a white dog, scored a healthy lead to become Pet News of the Week.

NOTE: The dog pictured is a different breed than the one described in the audio, but I suspect their pastel attributes are equally stunning.

ANOTHER NOTE: The next Pet News will of the Week vote will take place Friday, Aug. 22. Your Queen will be out of the office the week of Aug. 11.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber