Hair-Conditioner Accident Leads to Pet News of the Week!

The "Pink Dog," the result of inadvertently using human red-highlights hair conditioner on a white dog, scored a healthy lead to become Pet News of the Week.

NOTE: The dog pictured is a different breed than the one described in the audio, but I suspect their pastel attributes are equally stunning.

