WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Shanty Week with Seán Dagher and Les Délices

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published March 3, 2025 at 2:50 PM EST
Seán Dagher
Seán Dagher

[Airdate: March 5, 2025]

Les Délices presents Shanty Week! March 6-9 will see events across Northeast Ohio with Seán Dagher leading a variety of programs from all-ages shanty sings to a 21+ Pirate Night. Dagher shares his experience with shanties in this preview.

Thursday, March 6 at 6:00 p.m.
Pirate Night
Market Garden Brewery

Friday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.
Cannon’s Roar
Rocky River Public Library (Free)

Saturday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m.
Shanty Sing
House 330 Cabaret, Akron (Free)

Sunday, March 9 3:00 p.m.
Shanty Sing
Brownhoist Ballroom, Cleveland (Free)
Arts & Culture
John Mills
