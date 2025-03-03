On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Shanty Week with Seán Dagher and Les Délices
[Airdate: March 5, 2025]
Les Délices presents Shanty Week! March 6-9 will see events across Northeast Ohio with Seán Dagher leading a variety of programs from all-ages shanty sings to a 21+ Pirate Night. Dagher shares his experience with shanties in this preview.
Thursday, March 6 at 6:00 p.m.
Pirate Night
Market Garden Brewery
Friday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.
Cannon’s Roar
Rocky River Public Library (Free)
Saturday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m.
Shanty Sing
House 330 Cabaret, Akron (Free)
Sunday, March 9 3:00 p.m.
Shanty Sing
Brownhoist Ballroom, Cleveland (Free)