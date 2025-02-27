On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Tuesday Musical Presents Jeremy Denk and the Isidore String Quartet
[Airdate: February 28, 2025]
On Tuesday, March 4, Tuesday Musical's Akron Concert Series welcomes pianist Jeremy Denk and the Isidore String Quartet to E.J. Thomas Hall for music of Brahms, Ravel, and Gabriella Smith. WCLV's John Mills spoke to Denk about his upcoming performance as well as his connections to Northeast Ohio.
Isidore String Quartet with Jeremy Denk
Tuesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.
E.J. Thomas Hall, Akron