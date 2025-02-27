© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Tuesday Musical Presents Jeremy Denk and the Isidore String Quartet

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:56 PM EST
Pianist Jeremy Denk
Josh Goleman
Pianist Jeremy Denk

[Airdate: February 28, 2025]

On Tuesday, March 4, Tuesday Musical's Akron Concert Series welcomes pianist Jeremy Denk and the Isidore String Quartet to E.J. Thomas Hall for music of Brahms, Ravel, and Gabriella Smith. WCLV's John Mills spoke to Denk about his upcoming performance as well as his connections to Northeast Ohio.

Isidore String Quartet with Jeremy Denk
Tuesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.
E.J. Thomas Hall, Akron
John Mills
