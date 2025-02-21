© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Winds Welcome Timothy Reynish and Luis Serrano Alarcón to Cleveland

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published February 21, 2025 at 3:43 PM EST
Cleveland Winds
Cleveland Winds

[Airdate: February 24, 2025]

This is music that invites you to living

The Cleveland Winds, Cleveland State University, and Cleveland Youth Wind Symphony welcome conductor Timothy Reynish and composer Luis Serrano Alarcón to Cleveland for a week of workshops, rehearsals, and performances from February 27 - March 2. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Reynish, Alarcón, and Birch Browning about the residency.
John Mills
