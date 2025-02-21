On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Cleveland Winds Welcome Timothy Reynish and Luis Serrano Alarcón to Cleveland
[Airdate: February 24, 2025]
This is music that invites you to living
The Cleveland Winds, Cleveland State University, and Cleveland Youth Wind Symphony welcome conductor Timothy Reynish and composer Luis Serrano Alarcón to Cleveland for a week of workshops, rehearsals, and performances from February 27 - March 2. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Reynish, Alarcón, and Birch Browning about the residency.