WCLV Program Guide 04-05-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Louis Bellson Raincheck Tristamente

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home

Jesse Davis From Within Portrait Of Desiree

Thomas Linger Out in It Can't Say It

Dave Holland Not For Nothing Shifting Sands

Jeff Parker Like Coping Plain Song

Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

Russell Gunn Blue on the DL Kelly Blue

Earl Hines Spontaneous Explorations Bernie's Tune

Christian Jacob New Jazz Standards Vol 5 Silver Ambience

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood

Stan Getz Pure Getz I Wish I Knew

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Fallen Feathers

Thomas Linger Out In It Linger's Lament

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

Steve Davis Images Twain's World

Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls like Vibes Guys and Dolls

Kevin Hays Bridges Butterfly

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Freddie Hubbard Ready For Freddie Crisis

Atlantic Road Trip One Cacuvela

Emmet Cohen Legacy Masters Series Vol 5 I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams

Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Linda's Song

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marcus Roberts Alone With Three Giants Shout 'Em Aunt Tillie

Gregory Tardy Sufficent Grace The Intelligent Design

Markus Howell Get Right Faithful

Darren Litze My Horizon Question and Answer

Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune

Lee Morgan Vol. 3 Tip Toeing

Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park In The Glow Of The Moon

Dexter Gordon Doin' Allright You've Changed

Jo Ann Daugherty Bring Joy Water From An Ancient Well

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wabash Blues

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

George Coleman Live at Smalls Jazz Club Nearness of You

Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy

Pete McCann Without Question January

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Listen To The Dawn

Tony Williams Foreign Intrigue Sister Cheryl

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Between The Bars

Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues for Mr. Broadway

Pepper Adams Plays the Compositions of C Mingus Black Light

Chris Beck Journey Mahjong

Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living

Ruby Braff Being With You When Your Lover Has Gone

Avrem Fefer Juba Lee Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Air gai 'Les Niais de Sologne' (1739)

Brian Dykstra: Old Powell Rag (2003)

Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

Georges Auric: Ouverture (1938)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 6 (1887)

Franz Schubert: Der Schmetterling (1820)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Sunrise (1931)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Cossack Dance (1885)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 47 (1788)

Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonet in F (1813)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 (1838)

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

Richard Yardumian: Armenian Suite (1937)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in g (1930)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Overture (1919)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts (1600)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1914)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo (1538)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

Franz Schubert: Overture in e (1819)

Ruth Gipps: Knight in Armor (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta (1884)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' (1920)

Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

Alberto Ginastera: Guitar Sonata (1976)

Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Te voglio bene assaje' (2017)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine' (1550)

Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a (1720)

Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris (1916)

Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

Gabriel Fauré: Tristesse (1865)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)