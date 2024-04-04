© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-05-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 4, 2024 at 6:19 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Louis Bellson     Raincheck   Tristamente

      Alan Broadbent    Personal Standards      Song Of Home

      Jesse Davis From Within Portrait Of Desiree

      Thomas Linger     Out in It   Can't Say It

      Dave Holland      Not For Nothing   Shifting Sands

      Jeff Parker Like Coping Plain Song

      Various Artists   Here It Is  Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

      Russell Gunn      Blue on the DL    Kelly Blue

                  

      Earl Hines  Spontaneous Explorations      Bernie's Tune

      Christian Jacob   New Jazz Standards Vol 5      Silver Ambience

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Can't Get Out Of This Mood

      Stan Getz   Pure Getz   I Wish I Knew

      Jason Marshall    New Beginnings    Fallen Feathers

      Thomas Linger     Out In It   Linger's Lament

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Late Afternoon

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Long Gone

      Steve Davis Images      Twain's World

      Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls like Vibes     Guys and Dolls

                  

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Butterfly

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Freddie Hubbard   Ready For Freddie Crisis

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Cacuvela

      Emmet Cohen Legacy Masters Series Vol 5   I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams

      Michael Jefry Stevens   Precipice   Linda's Song

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Marcus Roberts    Alone With Three Giants Shout 'Em Aunt Tillie

      Gregory Tardy     Sufficent Grace   The Intelligent Design

      Markus Howell     Get Right   Faithful

      Darren Litze      My Horizon  Question and Answer

      Randy Napoleon    Rust Belt Roots   Grant's Tune

      Lee Morgan  Vol. 3      Tip Toeing

      Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park      In The Glow Of The Moon

      Dexter Gordon     Doin' Allright    You've Changed

      Jo Ann Daugherty  Bring Joy   Water From An Ancient Well

                  

      Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     Wabash Blues

      Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra    Gennett Suite     Grandpa's Spells

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

      George Coleman    Live at Smalls Jazz Club      Nearness of You

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Weezy

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe  Listen To The Dawn

                  

      Tony Williams     Foreign Intrigue  Sister Cheryl

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Between The Bars

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Drop Of Dusk

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues for Mr. Broadway

      Pepper Adams      Plays the Compositions of C Mingus  Black Light

      Chris Beck  Journey     Mahjong

      Nancy Wilson      But Beautiful     Easy Living

      Ruby Braff  Being With You    When Your Lover Has Gone

      Avrem Fefer Juba Lee    Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Air gai 'Les Niais de Sologne' (1739)

Brian Dykstra: Old Powell Rag (2003)

Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

Georges Auric: Ouverture (1938)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 6 (1887)

Franz Schubert: Der Schmetterling (1820)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Sunrise (1931)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Cossack Dance (1885)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 47 (1788)

Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonet in F (1813)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 (1838)

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

Richard Yardumian: Armenian Suite (1937)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in g (1930)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Overture (1919)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts (1600)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1914)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo (1538)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

Franz Schubert: Overture in e (1819)

Ruth Gipps: Knight in Armor (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta (1884)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' (1920)

Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

Alberto Ginastera: Guitar Sonata (1976)

Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Te voglio bene assaje' (2017)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine' (1550)

Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a (1720)

Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris (1916)

Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

Gabriel Fauré: Tristesse (1865)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)
