WCLV Program Guide 12-13-2024

0:00:00 Claude Debussy Le roi Lear incidental music French National Radio Orch/Jean Martinon EMI/Ang CDM7-69587-2 N/A 4:56

0:04:56 Dmitri Shostakovich King Lear (Incidental Music, 1940), Op. 58a Korean Broadcasting System Sym Orch/Vakhtang Jordania Koch 3-7274-2 Dmitri Shostakovich ?- Suites For Film And Stage 7:56

0:12:52 James Pierpont Jingle Bells Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier Arabesque Z-6525 A Victorian Christmas 3:34

0:17:42 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B-Flat, D 898 (Op. 99) Beaux Arts Trio Philips 412620-2 (2) The Piano Trios 36:28

0:54:10 Franz Schubert Die Winterreise, D 911 Olaf Bar, br; Geoffrey Parsons, p EMI/Ang CDC7-49334-2 N/A 1:37

1:00:00 Michel Corrette Messe pour le tems de Noel Daniel Leininger, o ADMSon ADMS-1102 Chants des Noels 5:33

1:05:33 Michel Corrette Symphonie de Noel #6 La Fantasia/Rien Voskuilen Brilliant Classics 93538 Corrette: Les Six Symphonies De Noel 7:22

1:12:55 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert en Sextuor #5 Les Talens Lyriques/Christophe Rousset London B0001845-02 N/A 12:35

1:27:20 Leopold Kozeluch Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat Consortium Classicum/Dieter Klocker CPO 777009-2 (3) Sinfonies Concertantes 27:56

1:55:16 French Trad Carol, Angels We Have Heard on High The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring Capitol 27457-2 Now is the Caroling Season 1:33

2:00:00 Albert BECKER Carol, Joseph lieber, Joseph mein Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd Prospero PROSP-0059 Dormi Bel Bambin 2:59

2:02:59 Andre Sala Carol, Que j'aime ce divin enfant Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd Prospero PROSP-0059 Dormi Bel Bambin 2:36

2:05:35 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 12 in g Northern Chamber Orch/Nicholas Ward Naxos 8.506011 (6) Mendelssohn: The Complete Symphonies and String Symphonies 21:37

2:27:12 Felix Mendelssohn Sechs Spruche (Six Liturgical Texts), Op. 79 Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd Prospero PROSP-0059 Dormi Bel Bambin 1:37

2:28:49 Fanny Mendelssohn Das Jahr Martina Frezzotti, p Piano Classics PCL-10238 Fanny Mendelssohn PIano Music 3:42

2:32:31 Peter Tchaikovsky The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p London 466562-2 Tchaikovsky - The Seasons 4:20

2:36:51 Michael Torke December (1994) Atlanta Sym Orch/Yoel Levi Ecstatic Records ER-092203 Javelin: The Music Of Michael Torke 8:59

2:45:50 Henri Rabaud Merchant of Venice Rheinland-Pfalz Phil/Leif Segerstam Marco Polo 8.223503 RABAUD : Orchestral Works 8:55

2:54:45 Johann Halvorsen The Merchant of Venice Latvian National Sym Orch/Torje Mikkelsen Simax PSC-1198 Stage Music 1 1:46

3:00:00 Franz Schubert Ave Maria Rasa Vitkauskaite, p Last Light LLP-012 A Concert Piano Christmas 5:13

3:05:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in g minor, K. 183 Philharmonia Orch/Otto Klemperer EMI/Ang CMS7-63272-2 (4) Mozart Symphonies 19:22

3:24:35 Daryl Runswick A Little Christmas Music (Medley a la Mozart) Kiri Te Kanawa, s; King's Singers; Richard Hickox, hc EMI/Ang CDC7-49909-2 N/A 3:52

3:28:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker, Op. 71 New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein CBS MLK-44723 N/A 1:38

3:30:05 Leo Delibes Coppelia National Phil/Richard Bonynge London 425472-2 (2) Delibes: The 3 Ballets 24:31

3:54:36 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker, Op. 71 Rasa Vitkauskaite, p Last Light LLP-012 A Concert Piano Christmas 1:54

4:00:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Leipzig Radio Choir, Dresden Staatskapelle/Peter Schreier, t Philips 4759155 (3) Christmas Oratorio 4:55

4:04:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F, BWV 971 Andras Schiff, p Omega OCD-1014 J. S. Bach: Italian Concerto in F, French Suite No. 5 in G, French Overture 12:23

4:17:18 Antonio Vivaldi Two-Violin Concerto in c, R 509 Viktoria Mullova & Giuliano Carmignola, v's; Venice Baroque Orch/Andrea Marcon Archiv 477 7466 Concertos For Two Violins 8:39

4:27:49 Ottorino Respighi Lauda per la Nativita del Signore Valente, Forrester, Philadelphia Singers, Orch/Michael Korn RCA 7787-2-RC Ceremonies Of Carols: Works By Britten, Poulenc, Respighi 26:36

4:54:25 Adriano Banchieri Fantaisie (1603) New York Kammermusiker Dorian DOR-90133 Chamber Music (Renaissance) - PHILIDOR, P.D. / BUSNOYS, A. / LUZZASCHI, L. / MONTEVERDI, C. (A Renaissance Tour of Europe) (New York Kammermusiker) 1:35

5:00:00 Richard Strauss Six Songs, Op. 56 Michelle Breedt, s; Malcolm Martineau, p Two Pianists TP-1039312 (9) Strauss: Complete Songs 5:08

5:05:08 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier New York Phil/Lorin Maazel DG B0007890-02 DG Concerts * Strauss: Don Juan Etc. * NY Philharmonic * Maazel 19:56

5:26:13 Francois Couperin Les Nations Juilliard Baroque Naxos 8.573347-48 (2) COUPERIN: Les Nations 28:13

5:54:26 French Trad Carol, Un flambeau, (Bring a torch) Jeannette, Isabelle The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring Capitol 27457-2 Now is the Caroling Season 1:23

05:57:58 Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night Op 13 # 3 (1938) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 2:07

06:00

06:07:27 Josef Suk: Finale from Piano Trio Op 2 (1889) Neave Trio Chandos 20272 5:36

06:16:21 Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

06:27:00 Thomas Morley: Now is the Month of Maying (1600) King's Singers EMI 63052 1:48

06:29:28 Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720) William Bennett, flute I Musici Philips 400017 7:57

06:37:45 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840) John Fenstermaker, organ Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 3:52

06:43:25 Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872) CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 9:07

06:53:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte BWV 1006 (1720) Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008 3:09

06:58:06 Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' (1904) Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 2:47

07:04:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 7:14

07:13:21 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'A London Symphony' (1920) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 11:04

07:25:36 Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878) King's Singers RCA 61885 2:46

07:32:07 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite (1903) Razumovsky Symphony Keith Brion Naxos 559025 7:28

07:44:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 'Archduke' (1811) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Marlboro 80001 13:22

07:59:08 Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Drewrie's accordes' (1550) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 1:33

08:07:35 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman (1950) Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 5:00

08:16:25 Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture (1802) Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:32

08:25:57 Harry T. Burleigh: Little Mother of Mine (1917) Oral Moses, bass-baritone Northeastern 252 2:45

08:28:54 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 Op 67 # 4 'Spinning Song' (1845) Sergei Rachmaninoff, piano Telarc 80491 1:44

08:31:33 Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920) Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 11:31

08:46:04 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763) Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5258 13:28

09:00:16 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King's Row: Main Title (1942) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt Sony 592064 1:38

09:07:05 George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 17:37

09:28:32 George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924) Barbara Hendricks, soprano Philips 416460 5:25

09:36:10 Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919) City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 2:27

09:39:51 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat Op 7 # 2 (1767) Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 8:18

09:48:32 Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 (1781) Arion Baroque Orchestra Early-Music.com 7768 6:28

09:56:43 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 2:24

10:00:58 Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913) Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 6:24

10:08:28 David Del Tredici: Farewell (2012) Hilary Hahn, violin Deutsche Gram 19103 4:53

10:14:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 (1889) Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich Deutsche Gram 4795448 19:58

10:35:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F K 370 (1781) Ralph Gomberg, oboe Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 12:12

10:51:33 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' (1958) Sarah Fox, soprano City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 10385 29:01

11:22:07 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 'Choral' (1823) Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902431 13:31

11:37:26 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621) Scott Mello, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 8:21

11:47:08 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 (1869) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

12:00

12:06:38 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 3:52

12:10:30 Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:56

12:14:27 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 8:26

12:24:15 Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 (1839) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 1301 12:23

12:37:40 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847) Robert Sullivan, trumpet Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 5:24

12:43:05 Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 2:53

12:45:59 Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 3:34

12:51:06 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 Op 46 # 5 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 3:23

12:55:18 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 3 'After Paganini/Liszt' (1993) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 4:56

13:00:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells Op 35 (1913) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4836617 6:56

13:09:04 Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916) West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 2:10

13:14:55 Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 2 in A (1790) Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 21:05

13:38:12 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876) London Symphony Oivin Fjeldstad Decca 4785437 5:10

13:45:27 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture Op 10 (1893) Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 7765 7:56

13:56:11 Witold Lutoslawski: Polish Christmas Carols (1946) Julia Doyle, soprano BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 31:02

14:29:18 Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854) London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 9:11

14:41:27 Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 2 (1916) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 7:58

14:50:18 George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G Op 5 # 4 (1739) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Deutsche Gram 4795448 12:58

15:05:16 Traditional: Come, My Children Dere Meredith Hall, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 2:56

15:08:47 Anonymous: Nowell sing we Amanda Powell, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 1:45

15:12:49 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' S 97 (1848) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 15:35

15:30:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' BWV 1 (1725) Choral Arts Society of Washington Choral Arts Society Orchestra Norman Scribner Naxos 555049 8:38

15:40:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D K 297 'Paris' (1778) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 16:42

15:57:45 Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Theme (1961) City of Prague Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1056 2:48

16:04:14 Heinrich Schütz: Hodie Christus natus est SWV 456 (1612) Choral Arts Society of Washington Choral Arts Society Orchestra Norman Scribner Naxos 555049 6:05

16:12:16 Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting (1954) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 12:49

16:28:54 Harry Gregson Williams: Prometheus: Life (2012) London Music Works Silva 1398 2:34

16:31:55 Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter (1909) Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 106 4:35

16:38:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat K 495 (1786) Richard Berry, horn English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Avie 35 14:56

16:55:35 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741) The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Coro 16062 4:00

17:04:18 Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches (2021) Tom Sherwood, percussion Factory Seconds Brass Trio Sutte 2023 7:12

17:13:33 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D Op 3 # 9 'L'estro armonico' (1711) Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 8:45

17:24:06 Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993) Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 10:47

17:38:59 Jeffrey Van: Fourteen Angels (2008) True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 5:10

17:46:16 Traditional: A Somerset Carol True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 2:35

17:50:05 Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 9:44

18:00

18:07:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D BWV 1068 (1731) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Analekta 3134 22:15

18:31:45 Traditional: The First Nowell (1833) Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:32

18:38:16 Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum (2017) Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:11

18:44:13 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 18883 9:09

18:54:24 William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895) Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:55

19:01:17 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905) National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 16:54

19:19:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells Op 35 (1913) Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 39:07

20:00:28 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 8:21

20:10:07 Igor Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms (1930) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 21:27

20:33:12 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Concierto de Castilla (1960) Vicente Coves, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 22:49

20:56:35 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Pasquinade Op 59 (1869) Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 3:08

21:02:24 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55 (1893) Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 17:04

21:20:48 Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 'Christmas' (1713) Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York Richard Kapp Sony 87771 4:10

21:25:37 Traditional: Good King Wenceslas Opus 216 Opus 216 10324 1:16

21:28:23 Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari Op 22 # 1 (1897) Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 18:17

21:47:27 John Rutter: 'Christmas Day in the Morning' (1993) Stephen Varcoe, baritone City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 36:25

22:25:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat WoO 38 (1791) Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 15:13

22:42:40 Gabriel Fauré: Ballade in F-Sharp Op 19 (1879) Kathryn Stott, piano BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9416 13:58

22:56:59 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 17 (1880) Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 2:53

23:01:34 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902) Jean-Marc Luisada, piano La Dolce Volta 118 10:21

23:11:56 Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880) BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:29

23:15:25 Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen Op 122 # 8 (1896) Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 3:08

23:18:41 César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 3:31

23:22:13 Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920) Lisa Cowan, violin WCC 1009 7:35

23:29:49 Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 6:02

23:36:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 Op 22 (1800) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 7:23

23:43:25 Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790) Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 5:20

23:48:46 Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa Op 2 # 2 (1937) Lise de la Salle, piano Naïve 5468 4:17

23:53:12 Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 (1946) Benny Wiame, trumpet I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 5:37

23:59:00 Thomas Morley: Now is the Month of Maying (1595) Chanticleer Warner 574272 1:10

