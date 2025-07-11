WCLV Program Guide 07-13-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Allein Gott in der Höh' sei Ehr" BWV 664 Lionel Rogg, o

Mana-Zucca Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 280 Nanette Kaplan Solomon, p

Saint-Saens, Camille Symphony No. 3 in c minor, Op. 78, "Organ" Olivier Latry, o; Montreal Sym Orch/Kent Nagano

Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier (Dearest Jesus, We Are Here)" BWV 731 Lionel Rogg, o

Waldteufel, Emile Estudiantina Waltzes, Op 191 Slovak Phil/Kurt Redel

Schubert, Franz 12 Waltzes Vassily Primakov, p

Schubert, Franz Song, "An Schwager Kronos," D 369 Hermann Prey, br; Munich Phil/Gary Bertini

Joachim, Joseph Violin Concerto #3 in G Takako Nishizaki, v; Stuttgart Radio Sym/Meir Minsky

Rota, Nino 15 Preludes Danielle Laval, p

Fesch, Willem de Joseph Claron McFadden, s; Musica Ad Rhenum/Jed Wentz

Handel, George Frideric Flute Sonata in a, Op. 1, No. 4 Michala Petri, r; Keith Jarrett, hc

Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 West German Radio Orch/Mikhail Jurowski

Glazunov, Alexander The Seasons, Op 67 Royal Scottish National Orch/José Serebrier

Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 West German Radio Orch/Mikhail Jurowski

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Poulenc, Francis Mélancolie Olivier Cazal, p

Sibelius, Jean Malinconia, Op. 20 Truls Mork, vc; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p

HYDE, Miriam Happy Occasion Overture (1957) West Australian Sym Orch/Richard Mills

Mendelssohn, Felix Chorus, "Der frohe Wandersmann," Op 75, No. 1 Leipzig Radio Cho/Horst Neumann

Mendelssohn, Felix Piano Quartet No. 3 in b, Op 3 Domus Piano Quartet

Orff, Carl Carmina Burana Shanghai Sym Orch/Long Yu

Stravinsky, Igor Concertino for Twelve Instruments Orch of St Luke's/Robert Craft

Stravinsky, Igor Violin Concerto in D Anne Sophie Mutter, v; Philharmonia/Paul Sacher

Alfvén, Hugo Swedish Rhapsody #1, Op 19, "Midsommarvaka" Baltimore Sym Orch/Sergiu Comissiona

Stenhammar, Wilhelm Midvinter, Op 24 Swedish Radio Sym Orch & Chor/Esa-Pekka Salonen Musica Sveciae

Canadian Trad Huron Carol ('Twas in the moon of winter...') Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter

Gottschalk, Louis Moreau Caprice, "Midnight in Seville" John Arpin, p

Turina, Joaquin Sinfonia sevillana, Op 23 London Phil/Enrique Bátiz

Albéniz, Isaac Iberia, Book 1 Alicia de Larrocha, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 21 in A, K. 134 London Phil Sym/Leinsdorf

Vivaldi, Antonio Corrente Robin Hill, g; Peter Wiltschinsky, g

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' (1966)

Howard Hanson: Lumen in Cristo (1974)

Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz (1955)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Milwaukee Memories – Archive recordings of some of the many marvelous pipe organs to be found in Wisconsin’s lakeside Brew City.

WILLIAM SELBY: Jig.

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Chorale, Ach bleib mit deiner Gnade, Op. 87, no. 1 –Marilyn Stulken (1879 Schulke-1927 Wangerin/Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milwaukee) OHS 90

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Allegro vivace (iv.), fr Sonata No. 1 in f, Op. 65, no. 1 –Ruth Tweeten (1885 Schuelke/St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Milwaukee) OHS 90

MAX REGER: Siegesfeier, Op. 147 –Theodore Reinke (1902-1941 Wangerin/St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Milwaukee) OHS 90

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Legende, Op. 141, no. 1 –Rosalind Mohnson (1925 Wangerin/Masonic Temple, Madison) OHS 90

COLE PORTER: I concentrate on you, fr Broadway Melody of 1940 .

HAROLD LOGAN & LLOYD PRICE: Personality –Jelani Eddington (1928 Barton/Capitol Theater, Madison, WI) PD Archive CD (r. 5/4/04)

JEAN-JACQUES GRUNENWALD: Hommage a Josquin des Pres –Robert Noehren (1966 Noehren/Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee) Lyrichord 6005

J. S. BACH: Fugue in G, BWV 577 (Gigue) –Robert Noehren (1966 Noehren/Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee) Fleur de Lis 0101

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns of Faith and Assurance - Hymns and psalms of faith and assurance in these uncertain times.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens (1738)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6 (1717)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin (1739)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1796)

Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Suite (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 in G (1884)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)

Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 (1722)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Jenny Lin, piano Album: Shostakovich: 24 Preludes & Fugues Hänssler 98530 Music: 4:39

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op 110 Clara Neubauer, violin; Itamar Zorman, violin; Ao Peng, viola; Oliver Herbert, cello Marlboro Music Festival, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro, VT Music: 21:46

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Chris Freitag calling from New York, NY Music: 7:26

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 - Im Wunderschonen Monat Mai Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schumann: Dichterliebe, Liederkreis Philips 416352 Music: 1:26

Conni Ellisor: A Woman Without Apology ROCO; JoAnn Falletta, conductor ROCO, Brockman Hall for Opera, Rice University, Houston, TX Music: 13:40

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote Suite: Mvt 1 Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Album: Telemann: Don Quixote and other Suites & Concertos Avie 2353 Music: 4:30

Amy Beach: 3 Compositions Danbi Um, violin; Jiji, guitar Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY Music: 8:00

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 13:33

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op Post, no 2 Francisco Fullana, violin; Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Apollo's Fire, Severance Music Center - Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH Music: 20:59

14:00 THIS WEEK FROM CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS with Robbie Ellis – NCPA Orchestra; Lai Jiajing, conductor; Rafael Aguirre, guitar

Zhou Tian: "Hearing the Sound of Rain and Bell" and "Watching the Tidal Bore", from Broken Ink

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op 68 ‘Pastorale’

Antonín Dvořák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 (Led by Shanghai Quartet)

Chen Gang: The Sunshine on Tashkurgan—Gao Can, violin; Beijing Symphony Orchestra, Tan Lihua, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Kazuki Yamada, conductor; Francesco Piemontesi, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/26/2025

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K 503

J. S. Bach (arr Ferruccio Busoni): Chorale Prelude ‘Wachet auf’ (Sleepers Awake) BWV 645 (encore)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat Op 55

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; Sensational Youth Chamber Music with Fischoff

We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. Over the years, From the Top has featured the sensational winning youth ensembles of this renowned competition, and we're going to revisit some of these incredible performances. We'll also reveal the most recent grand prize winners who have yet to be featured on From the Top.

The Versaille Quintet (violist Rosie Armbrust, 17, from Wayne, IL; cellist Anna Burden, 16, from Lake Bluff, IL; violinist Eunice Keem, 17, from Northfield, IL; violinist Karen Kim, 17, from LaCrosse WI; and pianist Stephanie Nilles, 17, from Wheaton, IL) - Quintet in G minor, Op. 57 III. Scherzo (3:06) Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)

Quartet Stracciatella (violinist Erika Gray, 16, from Wilmette, IL; violinist HyunJae Lim, 14, from Seoul, South Korea, and studying in Philadelphia, PA; violist Stephanie Block, 18, from Chicago, IL; and cellist Johannes Gray, 15, from Wilmette, IL) - String Quartet No. 2, “Intimate Letters” IV. Allegro (5:10) Leoš Janáček (1854-1928)

Incendio Saxophone Trio (saxophonist Zachary Solomon, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; saxophonist Alexander Procajlo, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; and saxophonist Emma Phillips, 18, from Orland Park, Illinois) - Crankshaft (6:00) Robbie McCarthy (b. 1989), Arr. Matt Fowler (living composer)

Trio Adonais (violinist Sammy Andonian, 18, from Lincoln, MA; cellist Mari Nagahara, 16, from Andover, MA; and pianist John Gibson, 18, from MA) - Soliloquy (3:53) Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

The Bone Rangers (trombonist Karl Kirkpatrick, 18, from Mundelein, Illinois; trombonist Omar Tlatelpa-Nieto, 18, from Lansing, Illinois; trombonist Jonah Blake, 16, from Chicago, Illinois; and trombonist Rafael Noriega Jr., 15, from Chicago, Illinois) - Canzona (1:40) Biagio Marini (1594-1663)

FaMa Quartet (violinist Ella Eom, 17, from Palisades Park, NJ; violinist Julie Kim, 17, from Northvale, NJ; violist Jasper Sewell, 18, from Chattanooga, TN; and cellist Ari Peraza-Webb, 18, from Cincinnati, OH) - String Quartet in G Minor, Opus 10 I. Animé et très décidé (6:02) Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

The Favrile Quartet (violist Lauren Chipman, 17, from Lake Forest, IL; pianist Christopher Falzone, 15, from Richmond, VA; cellist Deanna Talens, 18, from Appleton WI; and violinist Russ Stewart, 17, from Middleton, WI) - Piano Quartet No. 1, Op. 25 IV. Rondo all Zingarese. Presto (7:51) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Stéphan Elmas: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1887)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July (1876)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: through a stillness brightening (2011) — Miranda Cuckson, violin; Argento Chamber Ensemble/Michel Galante, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 11:04

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria/TNC 1510) 8:43

Tom Lopez: Hollow Ground I — Tom Lopez, electronic realization (private CD) 13:50

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) — Avalon Quartet (Albany 1473/74) 17:38

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Harbingers: What January 6 and Charlottesville Reveal About Rising Threats to American Democracy, A Conversation with Author Timothy Heaphy

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 12 (1825)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

John Dowland: Come, heavy Sleep (1597)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)