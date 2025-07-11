WCLV Program Guide 07-12-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Parker, Horatio Scherzo Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell
Parker, Horatio Suite for Piano Trio, Op 35 Rawlins Trio
Busch, Carl Four North American Legends Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell
Rodrigo, Joaquín Concierto de Aranjuez Isabelle Moretti, h; Seville Royal Sym/Edmon Colomer
Andrès, Bernard Algues, 7 Pieces Barbara Mahler, f, Delaine Fedson, h
Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario Figaro (concert paraphrase on Rossini's "Largo al factotum)" Jascha Heifetz, v; Milton Kaye, p
Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario Guitar Concerto #2 in C, Op 160 Milan Zelenka, g; Prague Chamber Orch/Milan Lajcik
Berlioz, Hector Roman Carnival Overture, Op.9 Hallé Orch/Sir John Barbirolli
Berlioz, Hector Overture, "Le corsaire," Op. 21 San Diego Sym Orch/Yoav Talmi
Chopin, Frédéric Études, Op. 25 Yukio Yokoyama, p
Gounod, Charles St Cecilia Mass Sumi Jo, s; Cologne Phil Cho, Cologne Gurzenich Orch/James Conlon
Gounod, Charles Fantasy on the Russian National Hymn M. Dosse, p; Westphalian Sym Orch/Landau Candide
Tchaikovsky, Peter Ouverture solenelle, "1812," Op. 49 St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin
Rachmaninoff, Sergei Six Songs, Op. 38 Jascha Heifetz, v; Brooks Smith, p
Jacob, Gordon Oboe Quartet (1938) Sarah Francis, ob; English String Quartet
Jacob, Gordon Tuba Suite (1972) Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Fantasia in d, K. 397 Ruth Laredo, p
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Fantasia in c, K. 396 Jos van Immerseel, fortepiano
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Fantasia in c, K. 475 Cyprien Katsaris, p
Holst, Gustav Morris Dance Tunes New Zealand Chamber Orch/Nicholas Braithwaite
Holst, Gustav Symphony in F, Op. 8, "The Cotswolds" Munich Sym/Douglas Bostock
Britten, Benjamin Folksong Settings Benjamin Luxon, br; David Willison, p
Dvorák, Antonín Slavonic Dances, Op. 46 Budapest Festival Orch/Ivan Fischer
Krommer, Franz Flute Quintet in G, Op 101 Bruno Meier, f; Stamitz String Quartet
Antheil, George McKonkey's Ferry (Washington at Trenton) Ukraine National Sym Orch/Theodore Kuchar
Schuman, William New England Triptych St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin
Yarnold, Benjamin March in D E Power Biggs, o (Tannenberg instrument, 1804)
Viviani Trumpet Sonata #1 Barbara Butler, tr; James Johnson, o
Leo, Leonardo Cello Concerto in f Arturo Bonucci, vc; Italian Instrumental Ensemble
Ravel, Maurice Sonate posthume for violin and piano (1897) Cho-Liang Lin, v; Paul Crossley, p
Ravel, Maurice Violin Sonata in G (1923-7) Régis Pasquier, v; Brigitte Engerer, p
Nedbal, Oskar Lullaby Carlsbad Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Alberto Ginastera Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor
Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano
Carlos Chávez Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music
Gustavo Campa Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra
Johann Samuel Endler Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente
Enrique Granados Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet
Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano
Heitor Villa-Lobos A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Jenny Lin, piano Album: Shostakovich: 24 Preludes & Fugues
Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op 110 Clara Neubauer, violin; Itamar Zorman, violin; Ao Peng, viola; Oliver Herbert, cello Marlboro Music Festival, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro, VT
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Chris Freitag calling from New York, NY
Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 - Im Wunderschonen Monat Mai Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schumann: Dichterliebe, Liederkreis
Conni Ellisor: A Woman Without Apology ROCO; JoAnn Falletta, conductor ROCO, Brockman Hall for Opera, Rice University, Houston, TX
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote Suite: Mvt 1 Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Album: Telemann: Don Quixote and other Suites & Concertos
Amy Beach: 3 Compositions Danbi Um, violin; Jiji, guitar Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY
Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op Post, no 2 Francisco Fullana, violin; Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Apollo's Fire, Severance Music Center - Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)
Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)
Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in E-Flat 'St. Anne' (1739)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise (1936)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 n B-Flat (1794)
George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; Sensational Youth Chamber Music with Fischoff
We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. Over the years, From the Top has featured the sensational winning youth ensembles of this renowned competition, and we're going to revisit some of these incredible performances. We'll also reveal the most recent grand prize winners who have yet to be featured on From the Top.
The Versaille Quintet (violist Rosie Armbrust, 17, from Wayne, IL; cellist Anna Burden, 16, from Lake Bluff, IL; violinist Eunice Keem, 17, from Northfield, IL; violinist Karen Kim, 17, from LaCrosse WI; and pianist Stephanie Nilles, 17, from Wheaton, IL) - Quintet in G minor, Op. 57 III. Scherzo (3:06) Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)
Quartet Stracciatella (violinist Erika Gray, 16, from Wilmette, IL; violinist HyunJae Lim, 14, from Seoul, South Korea, and studying in Philadelphia, PA; violist Stephanie Block, 18, from Chicago, IL; and cellist Johannes Gray, 15, from Wilmette, IL) - String Quartet No. 2, “Intimate Letters” IV. Allegro (5:10) Leoš Janáček (1854-1928)
Incendio Saxophone Trio (saxophonist Zachary Solomon, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; saxophonist Alexander Procajlo, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; and saxophonist Emma Phillips, 18, from Orland Park, Illinois) - Crankshaft (6:00) Robbie McCarthy (b. 1989), Arr. Matt Fowler (living composer)
Trio Adonais (violinist Sammy Andonian, 18, from Lincoln, MA; cellist Mari Nagahara, 16, from Andover, MA; and pianist John Gibson, 18, from MA) - Soliloquy (3:53) Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)
The Bone Rangers (trombonist Karl Kirkpatrick, 18, from Mundelein, Illinois; trombonist Omar Tlatelpa-Nieto, 18, from Lansing, Illinois; trombonist Jonah Blake, 16, from Chicago, Illinois; and trombonist Rafael Noriega Jr., 15, from Chicago, Illinois) - Canzona (1:40) Biagio Marini (1594-1663)
FaMa Quartet (violinist Ella Eom, 17, from Palisades Park, NJ; violinist Julie Kim, 17, from Northvale, NJ; violist Jasper Sewell, 18, from Chattanooga, TN; and cellist Ari Peraza-Webb, 18, from Cincinnati, OH) - String Quartet in G Minor, Opus 10 I. Animé et très décidé (6:02) Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
The Favrile Quartet (violist Lauren Chipman, 17, from Lake Forest, IL; pianist Christopher Falzone, 15, from Richmond, VA; cellist Deanna Talens, 18, from Appleton WI; and violinist Russ Stewart, 17, from Middleton, WI) - Piano Quartet No. 1, Op. 25 IV. Rondo all Zingarese. Presto (7:51) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Igor Levit, piano (recorded 1/12/2025)
J. S. Bach: Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 903
Johannes Brahms Ballades, Op. 10
Ludwig van Beethoven: Moonlight Sonata (excerpt)—Igor Levit, piano (recorded at The Greene Space 1/4/2018)
Ludwig van Beethoven (arr Franz Liszt): Symphony No. 7
J. S. Bach (arr Ferruccio Busoni): Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 659
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story Suite NYO2, Teddy Abrams, conductor (recorded 8/1/2024)
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Jorge Ben: Mas que nada (1963)
Antônio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade (1958)
Anton Arensky: Piano Quintet in D (1900)
Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies About Movies
David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas
Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore
David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin
Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman
Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf
Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic
Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Johnny Mercer (Part 1
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom
Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Accentuate the Positive Johnny Mercer
Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen That Old Black Magic Orchestra
Johnny Mercer-Everett Miller Out of Breath and Scared to Death of You Johnny Mercer
Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Satan's Little Lamb Ethel Merman
Johnny Mercer-Hoagy Carmichael Lazybones/In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening Hoagy Carmichael
Johnny Mercer-Lew Gensler Comes the Revolution, Baby Johnny Mercer
Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting Too Marvelous for Words Bobby Short
Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting Hooray for Hollywood Johnny Davis, Frances Langford
Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren Jeepers Creepers Louis Armstrong
Cole Porter Friendship Judy Garland, Johnny Mercer
Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Blues in the Night Harold Arlen
Johnny Mercer-Jerome Kern I'm Old Fashioned Fred Astaire, Nan Wynn
Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen One for My Baby Frank Sinatra
Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe Judy Garland
Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen My Shining Hour Mabel Mercer
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell
Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Filler: My Shining Hour Harold Arlen
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c (1877)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Christiane Karg, soprano
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Claude Debussy (arr John Adams): Le Livre de Baudelaire
John Adams: Harmonielehre
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1—Christian Thielemann, conductor (Deutsche Gram 4776404)
22:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices 14th c. Avant-Garde
Sophie Michaux, mezzo-soprano; James Reese, tenor; Scott Metcalfe, vielle & gothic harp; Debra Nagy, recorders, douçaines, harp, and voice
Guillaume de Machaut: Ma fin est mon commencement
Jacob de Senleches: La harpe de la melodie
Baude Cordier: Tout par compas
Guillaume de Machaut: Rose, liz, printemps, verdure
Johannes Ciconia: O rosa bella
Anonymous: Rose sans per
Anonymous: Esperance qui en mon cuer
Guillaume de Machaut: Ay mi! Dame de valour & Je vivroie liement
Guillaume de Machaut: En amer a douce vie
Johannes Suzoy: Pictagoras, Jabol et Orpheus
Pierre de Molins: De ce que foul pense
Matheus de Sancto Johanne: Sience n’a nul annemi
Anonymous: Bel fiore dança
Borlet? (Trebol?): Ma tre dol rossignol
Anonymous: Je voy le bon temps
23:20 QUIET HOUR
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)
Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)