WCLV Program Guide 07-12-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Parker, Horatio Scherzo Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell

Parker, Horatio Suite for Piano Trio, Op 35 Rawlins Trio

Busch, Carl Four North American Legends Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell

Rodrigo, Joaquín Concierto de Aranjuez Isabelle Moretti, h; Seville Royal Sym/Edmon Colomer

Andrès, Bernard Algues, 7 Pieces Barbara Mahler, f, Delaine Fedson, h

Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario Figaro (concert paraphrase on Rossini's "Largo al factotum)" Jascha Heifetz, v; Milton Kaye, p

Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario Guitar Concerto #2 in C, Op 160 Milan Zelenka, g; Prague Chamber Orch/Milan Lajcik

Berlioz, Hector Roman Carnival Overture, Op.9 Hallé Orch/Sir John Barbirolli

Berlioz, Hector Overture, "Le corsaire," Op. 21 San Diego Sym Orch/Yoav Talmi

Chopin, Frédéric Études, Op. 25 Yukio Yokoyama, p

Gounod, Charles St Cecilia Mass Sumi Jo, s; Cologne Phil Cho, Cologne Gurzenich Orch/James Conlon

Gounod, Charles Fantasy on the Russian National Hymn M. Dosse, p; Westphalian Sym Orch/Landau Candide

Tchaikovsky, Peter Ouverture solenelle, "1812," Op. 49 St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Six Songs, Op. 38 Jascha Heifetz, v; Brooks Smith, p

Jacob, Gordon Oboe Quartet (1938) Sarah Francis, ob; English String Quartet

Jacob, Gordon Tuba Suite (1972) Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Fantasia in d, K. 397 Ruth Laredo, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Fantasia in c, K. 396 Jos van Immerseel, fortepiano

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Fantasia in c, K. 475 Cyprien Katsaris, p

Holst, Gustav Morris Dance Tunes New Zealand Chamber Orch/Nicholas Braithwaite

Holst, Gustav Symphony in F, Op. 8, "The Cotswolds" Munich Sym/Douglas Bostock

Britten, Benjamin Folksong Settings Benjamin Luxon, br; David Willison, p

Dvorák, Antonín Slavonic Dances, Op. 46 Budapest Festival Orch/Ivan Fischer

Krommer, Franz Flute Quintet in G, Op 101 Bruno Meier, f; Stamitz String Quartet

Antheil, George McKonkey's Ferry (Washington at Trenton) Ukraine National Sym Orch/Theodore Kuchar

Schuman, William New England Triptych St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Yarnold, Benjamin March in D E Power Biggs, o (Tannenberg instrument, 1804)

Viviani Trumpet Sonata #1 Barbara Butler, tr; James Johnson, o

Leo, Leonardo Cello Concerto in f Arturo Bonucci, vc; Italian Instrumental Ensemble

Ravel, Maurice Sonate posthume for violin and piano (1897) Cho-Liang Lin, v; Paul Crossley, p

Ravel, Maurice Violin Sonata in G (1923-7) Régis Pasquier, v; Brigitte Engerer, p

Nedbal, Oskar Lullaby Carlsbad Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Alberto Ginastera Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor

Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano

Carlos Chávez Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music

Gustavo Campa Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Johann Samuel Endler Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente

Enrique Granados Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet

Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano

Heitor Villa-Lobos A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Jenny Lin, piano Album: Shostakovich: 24 Preludes & Fugues

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op 110 Clara Neubauer, violin; Itamar Zorman, violin; Ao Peng, viola; Oliver Herbert, cello Marlboro Music Festival, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro, VT

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Chris Freitag calling from New York, NY

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 - Im Wunderschonen Monat Mai Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schumann: Dichterliebe, Liederkreis

Conni Ellisor: A Woman Without Apology ROCO; JoAnn Falletta, conductor ROCO, Brockman Hall for Opera, Rice University, Houston, TX

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote Suite: Mvt 1 Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Album: Telemann: Don Quixote and other Suites & Concertos

Amy Beach: 3 Compositions Danbi Um, violin; Jiji, guitar Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op Post, no 2 Francisco Fullana, violin; Apollo's Fire; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Apollo's Fire, Severance Music Center - Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)

Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in E-Flat 'St. Anne' (1739)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise (1936)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 n B-Flat (1794)

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; Sensational Youth Chamber Music with Fischoff

We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. Over the years, From the Top has featured the sensational winning youth ensembles of this renowned competition, and we're going to revisit some of these incredible performances. We'll also reveal the most recent grand prize winners who have yet to be featured on From the Top.

The Versaille Quintet (violist Rosie Armbrust, 17, from Wayne, IL; cellist Anna Burden, 16, from Lake Bluff, IL; violinist Eunice Keem, 17, from Northfield, IL; violinist Karen Kim, 17, from LaCrosse WI; and pianist Stephanie Nilles, 17, from Wheaton, IL) - Quintet in G minor, Op. 57 III. Scherzo (3:06) Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)

Quartet Stracciatella (violinist Erika Gray, 16, from Wilmette, IL; violinist HyunJae Lim, 14, from Seoul, South Korea, and studying in Philadelphia, PA; violist Stephanie Block, 18, from Chicago, IL; and cellist Johannes Gray, 15, from Wilmette, IL) - String Quartet No. 2, “Intimate Letters” IV. Allegro (5:10) Leoš Janáček (1854-1928)

Incendio Saxophone Trio (saxophonist Zachary Solomon, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; saxophonist Alexander Procajlo, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; and saxophonist Emma Phillips, 18, from Orland Park, Illinois) - Crankshaft (6:00) Robbie McCarthy (b. 1989), Arr. Matt Fowler (living composer)

Trio Adonais (violinist Sammy Andonian, 18, from Lincoln, MA; cellist Mari Nagahara, 16, from Andover, MA; and pianist John Gibson, 18, from MA) - Soliloquy (3:53) Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

The Bone Rangers (trombonist Karl Kirkpatrick, 18, from Mundelein, Illinois; trombonist Omar Tlatelpa-Nieto, 18, from Lansing, Illinois; trombonist Jonah Blake, 16, from Chicago, Illinois; and trombonist Rafael Noriega Jr., 15, from Chicago, Illinois) - Canzona (1:40) Biagio Marini (1594-1663)

FaMa Quartet (violinist Ella Eom, 17, from Palisades Park, NJ; violinist Julie Kim, 17, from Northvale, NJ; violist Jasper Sewell, 18, from Chattanooga, TN; and cellist Ari Peraza-Webb, 18, from Cincinnati, OH) - String Quartet in G Minor, Opus 10 I. Animé et très décidé (6:02) Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

The Favrile Quartet (violist Lauren Chipman, 17, from Lake Forest, IL; pianist Christopher Falzone, 15, from Richmond, VA; cellist Deanna Talens, 18, from Appleton WI; and violinist Russ Stewart, 17, from Middleton, WI) - Piano Quartet No. 1, Op. 25 IV. Rondo all Zingarese. Presto (7:51) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Igor Levit, piano (recorded 1/12/2025)

J. S. Bach: Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 903

Johannes Brahms Ballades, Op. 10

Ludwig van Beethoven: Moonlight Sonata (excerpt)—Igor Levit, piano (recorded at The Greene Space 1/4/2018)

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr Franz Liszt): Symphony No. 7

J. S. Bach (arr Ferruccio Busoni): Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 659

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story Suite NYO2, Teddy Abrams, conductor (recorded 8/1/2024)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Jorge Ben: Mas que nada (1963)

Antônio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade (1958)

Anton Arensky: Piano Quintet in D (1900)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies About Movies

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas

Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin

Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman

Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf

Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Johnny Mercer (Part 1

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Accentuate the Positive Johnny Mercer

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen That Old Black Magic Orchestra

Johnny Mercer-Everett Miller Out of Breath and Scared to Death of You Johnny Mercer

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Satan's Little Lamb Ethel Merman

Johnny Mercer-Hoagy Carmichael Lazybones/In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening Hoagy Carmichael

Johnny Mercer-Lew Gensler Comes the Revolution, Baby Johnny Mercer

Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting Too Marvelous for Words Bobby Short

Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting Hooray for Hollywood Johnny Davis, Frances Langford

Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren Jeepers Creepers Louis Armstrong

Cole Porter Friendship Judy Garland, Johnny Mercer

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Blues in the Night Harold Arlen

Johnny Mercer-Jerome Kern I'm Old Fashioned Fred Astaire, Nan Wynn

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen One for My Baby Frank Sinatra

Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe Judy Garland

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen My Shining Hour Mabel Mercer

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Filler: My Shining Hour Harold Arlen

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c (1877)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Christiane Karg, soprano

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Claude Debussy (arr John Adams): Le Livre de Baudelaire

John Adams: Harmonielehre

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1—Christian Thielemann, conductor (Deutsche Gram 4776404)

22:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices 14th c. Avant-Garde

Sophie Michaux, mezzo-soprano; James Reese, tenor; Scott Metcalfe, vielle & gothic harp; Debra Nagy, recorders, douçaines, harp, and voice

Guillaume de Machaut: Ma fin est mon commencement

Jacob de Senleches: La harpe de la melodie

Baude Cordier: Tout par compas

Guillaume de Machaut: Rose, liz, printemps, verdure

Johannes Ciconia: O rosa bella

Anonymous: Rose sans per

Anonymous: Esperance qui en mon cuer

Guillaume de Machaut: Ay mi! Dame de valour & Je vivroie liement

Guillaume de Machaut: En amer a douce vie

Johannes Suzoy: Pictagoras, Jabol et Orpheus

Pierre de Molins: De ce que foul pense

Matheus de Sancto Johanne: Sience n’a nul annemi

Anonymous: Bel fiore dança

Borlet? (Trebol?): Ma tre dol rossignol

Anonymous: Je voy le bon temps

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)